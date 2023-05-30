 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shakira's ex Gerard Pique beams with happiness as he takes girlfriend to Coldplay concert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

File Footage 

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique beamed with happiness as he took his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti to a Coldplay concert in Barcelona.

The former Barcelona star had a bright smile on his face as he walked hand-in-hand with the 24-year-old PR student, as evident by pictures obtained by several media outlets.

Pique and Marti looked happy as they were headed to the the Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys, while Shakira enjoyed her time in Miami with sons, Sasha and Milan.

The athlete looked dashing in a casual attire at his day out with girlfriend, donning a denim jacket and jeans with a grey Nike jumper.

Meanwhile, Marti chose to match with her boyfriend as she wore a wide legged denim jeans and paired it with a black vest and cardigan.

This comes after it was reported that Pique is facing a hard time in winning the trust of his Marti’s family following his split from the Columbian singer.

The parents of the PR student do not trust the footballer because of his multiple alleged cheating scandals, claimed an insider.

Spanish media outlet, La Vanguardia, revealed that Marti’s parents, Lluís and Marga, are afraid their daughter will go through the same situation as the Waka Waka singer.

Another reason they have for not liking or trusting the athlete is his age. They believe Marti is too young to be dating someone in their late 30s.

Above all, they have issues with Pique over his custody agreement with Shakira as he has to visit Miami every month to spend 10 days with his boys, Sasha and Milan, as per the arrangement.

More From Entertainment:

Priscilla Presley ‘playing happy family’ with Riley Keough despite strained ties

Priscilla Presley ‘playing happy family’ with Riley Keough despite strained ties
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet fans thrilled their relationship is ‘NOT serious’

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet fans thrilled their relationship is ‘NOT serious’
Taylor Swift thanks Phoebe Bridgers for tour collaboration in New Jersey

Taylor Swift thanks Phoebe Bridgers for tour collaboration in New Jersey
Lily-Rose Depp speaks up on being defined by men in her life

Lily-Rose Depp speaks up on being defined by men in her life
Jennifer Garner fulfils mum duties for Jennifer Lopez’s child, Disneyland outing is proof

Jennifer Garner fulfils mum duties for Jennifer Lopez’s child, Disneyland outing is proof

Taylor Swift likes Matty Healy more as she ‘learns new things about him’

Taylor Swift likes Matty Healy more as she ‘learns new things about him’
Taylor Swift says Ice Spice collab was ‘natural’ amid PR stunt claims video

Taylor Swift says Ice Spice collab was ‘natural’ amid PR stunt claims
Piers Morgan addresses This Morning scandal: ‘end up with corpse careers’

Piers Morgan addresses This Morning scandal: ‘end up with corpse careers’
Alex Borstein reflects on imperfect characters, future possibilities in 'Mrs. Maisel'

Alex Borstein reflects on imperfect characters, future possibilities in 'Mrs. Maisel'
Kim Kardashian 'encouraging' Khloe to forgive Tristan Thompson after own failed marriage video

Kim Kardashian 'encouraging' Khloe to forgive Tristan Thompson after own failed marriage

Priyanka Chopra confesses being part of a movie she hated: Watch

Priyanka Chopra confesses being part of a movie she hated: Watch
Paloma Faith not happy with The Little Mermaid’s storyline: Here’s why

Paloma Faith not happy with The Little Mermaid’s storyline: Here’s why