Shakira's ex Gerard Pique beams with happiness as he takes girlfriend to Coldplay concert

File Footage

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique beamed with happiness as he took his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti to a Coldplay concert in Barcelona.



The former Barcelona star had a bright smile on his face as he walked hand-in-hand with the 24-year-old PR student, as evident by pictures obtained by several media outlets.

Pique and Marti looked happy as they were headed to the the Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys, while Shakira enjoyed her time in Miami with sons, Sasha and Milan.

The athlete looked dashing in a casual attire at his day out with girlfriend, donning a denim jacket and jeans with a grey Nike jumper.

Meanwhile, Marti chose to match with her boyfriend as she wore a wide legged denim jeans and paired it with a black vest and cardigan.

This comes after it was reported that Pique is facing a hard time in winning the trust of his Marti’s family following his split from the Columbian singer.

The parents of the PR student do not trust the footballer because of his multiple alleged cheating scandals, claimed an insider.

Spanish media outlet, La Vanguardia, revealed that Marti’s parents, Lluís and Marga, are afraid their daughter will go through the same situation as the Waka Waka singer.

Another reason they have for not liking or trusting the athlete is his age. They believe Marti is too young to be dating someone in their late 30s.

Above all, they have issues with Pique over his custody agreement with Shakira as he has to visit Miami every month to spend 10 days with his boys, Sasha and Milan, as per the arrangement.