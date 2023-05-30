 
Naseeruddin Shah points growing hatred towards Muslims in India

Naseeruddin Shah once again spoke out about the prevailing hostility towards Muslims in India
Renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is also a prominent critic of the ruling government party in India, recently voiced his apprehensions regarding the growing animosity directed towards the Muslim community. 

During an interview with the Indian Express, Shah underscored that this hatred has been skillfully implanted in the minds of individuals, labeling it as a troubling trend in the present era.

Shah emphasized that the portrayal of Muslims in ongoing films reflects the prevailing reality of unabashed Islamophobia.

He lamented, "Oh sure, these are worrying times absolutely. The kind of stuff that’s pure, undisguised propaganda is being lapped up, and it’s a reflection of the zeitgeist of the times."

"Muslim hating is fashionable these days, even among educated people. It’s what the ruling party has very cleverly tapped into this nerve. We talk about secular this, democracy that, so why are you introducing religion into everything?" Shah questioned.

The actor criticized the election commission for remaining a mute spectator while politicians exploit religion to gain votes. Shah suggested that if a Muslim leader had asked for votes using the phrase "Allahu Akbar," it would have caused utter devastation.

He expressed hope that the divisive use of religion as a political card would eventually fade away. Shah questioned the election commission's silence, saying, "I mean how spineless is the election commission of ours? Who doesn’t even dare utter a word."

"If there had been a Muslim leader who had said, ‘Allah Hu Akbar bol ke button dabao’, sh*t would have hit the fan. But here our Prime Minister goes ahead and says things like this. So, I have hope that this will wear off. But it’s definitely, at the moment, at its peak."

Naseeruddin Shah's critique of the Indian government is not a new occurrence. The veteran actor is known for his bold and outspoken statements, fearlessly addressing societal and political issues.

