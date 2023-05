Four more alleged May 9 vandals handed over to military in Faisalabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan clash with police during a protest outside the police headquarters where Khan is in custody, in Islamabad on May 10, 2023. —AFP

Accused will be prosecuted under Army Act in the military court.

Commanding officer of Pakistan Army sought custody of suspects.

ATC Judge Hussain announces verdict to transfer May 9 "vandals".

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Tuesday approved handing over four accused involved in attacking defence installations during May 9 riots to the military court.



The commanding officer of the Pakistan Army had sought the custody of the suspects allegedly involved in attacking the office of a security institution in Faisalabad during the violent protests triggered following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

ATC Judge Muhammad Hussain conducted the hearing of the case and allowed the transfer of the accused to be tried under Army Act.

Enraged by the arrest, party supporters allegedly pillaged government and military installations on May 9.

To contain the violence, the government called in the army and announced that the protesters would be tried under army laws.

A large number of PTI workers and leaders have been arrested in a countrywide crackdown.

A day earlier, the ATC in Rawalpindi approved the transfer of eight accused involved in the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) during the May 9 riots to military courts.

The transfer of the cases was approved by ATC Judge Hamid Hussain after Deputy Prosecutor General Malik Rafqat Ali moved a petition seeking the transfer of the suspects to military courts.

Similarly, 16 suspects including ex-PTI MPA involved in the ransacking and vandalising of Jinnah House in Lahore, were handed over to the commanding officer last week.