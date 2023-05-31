 
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Sanjay Dutt did film 'Zanjeer' dubbing on phone?

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Sanjay Dutt wanted to complete the film before his arrest in 2013
Sanjay Dutt had to complete film Zanjeer with producer Apoorva Lakhia before going to jail to complete his sentence in 2013, therefore he did the dubbing of the film on phone.

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, producer Lakhia revealed that Dutt, a night before his arrest, called him and told him in guilt that he didn’t dub the film.

Dutt asked Lakhia to come to his place and do the dubbing when he was about to get arrested the next day at 1:30.  

The producer shared: “Sanju sir is amazing. He was going to jail the next day, and he hadn’t completed the dubbing for Zanjeer.”

“He was going to be picked up by the cops at 1:30 the next day, and he called me and said, ‘Bro, I’m really sorry I haven’t done your dubbing. Come to my house tonight and do my dubbing’."

Lakhia further revealed: “I took my technician. He dubbed for the whole film on a phone. And he was going to jail at 1 in the afternoon. That is the bonding."

Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to imprisonment for illegal possession of arms concerning the Mumbai blast case in 1993, reports News 18.

