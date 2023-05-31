 
Royals
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Queen Rania’s longest dream finally comes true

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Queen Rania’s longest dream is about to come true as Jordan is gearing up for King Abdullah and her eldest son Crown Prince Hussein´s wedding on Thursday.

The wedding has already greeted with fireworks, concerts and social media frenzy in the usually quiet desert kingdom.

Prince Hussein will marry fiancee Rajwa Al Saif at the grand royal wedding, which will also be attended by regional monarchs.

Among the other guests will be US First Lady Jill Biden and the king of the Netherlands.

Queen Rania has been updating the royal fans about the wedding on Instagram.

The Queen also shared stunning photos and a video of Rajwa´s henna bridal party, which took the internet by storm last week.

She posted the photos with caption, “Thank you all for sharing in our happiness at Rajwa’s Henna party last night.”

In her speech she said, “Like any mother, I have long dreamt of his wedding day.”

