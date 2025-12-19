King Charles makes shocking confession about his life

King Charles reveals bitter truth about himself in surprise admission

King Charles made an honest confession about his personality during his latest outing.

The monarch, 77, revealed the bitter truth about himself as he raised concerns about the impact climate change is having on the Arctic.

In coversation with environmentalist Steve Backshall, the King also shared details of his trip to the Canadian Arctic in 1975.

To a question about the trip's memories and attraction, William and Harry's dad responded: "Well, diving under the ice."

He hilariously admitted that his age doesn't allow him to recreate it, adding: "Yes, I think I am too old to go back."

He went on to explain, "So thank goodness I was younger in those days because I certainly couldn't go now."

The King took the environmentalist back down the memory lane, recalling: "It was amazing in those days, thank god. It was as it should be. I learnt a great deal from going there."

He suddenly got emotional and spoke to backshall about the growing concern around climate change, insisting that humans "have to adapt. I mean this is what I have been trying to warn about for years."

Encouraging using the expertise of the indigenous people in the affected areas, the monarch said: "Their knowledge is absolutely crucial right now.

He also enjoyed the unforgettable moments of his trip to the Canadian Arctic in the footage, which featured a young 26-year-old Charles showing off his daring side by completing an ice dive in freezing sub-zero temperatures.

Charles said: "I've always tended to live life dangerously."

Buckhingham Palce shared the clip on the royal family's official social media channels, stating: "In 1975, the King made a historic ice dive during a trip to the Canadian Arctic."

Remembering the trip, the King said: "We had some laughs. I thought it'd be rather fun coming back up with the hat on, and I thought, a chance to fool around."