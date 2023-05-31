 
Wednesday May 31, 2023
KK's first death anniversary: Singer Shaan remembers late artist

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Singer Shaan remembered late artist KK on his first death anniversary.

Shaan, in conversation to a publication, revealed that he was shocked to hear about the sudden death of KK. He recalled how everyone was in a state of disbelief after hearing that he died due to a heart attack.

The Chand Sifarish singer added: "KK and I were like family. So when I heard the news about his death last year, I was in disbelief.”

“I thought it was a prank. But when I realised it was true, I was shattered. He was among the most disciplined people around.”

Shaan further said: “He wouldn’t smoke or drink, and was perfect as far as striking a work-life balance was concerned. The fact that he’d get a heart attack was something no one could believe. I can’t believe it’s been a year since he left us.”

KK collapsed on May 31 while performing live in Kolkata. He was widely-known for numerous hit songs like Tadap Tadap, Yaaron Dosti, Khuda Jaane, Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si and many more, reports Zoom.

