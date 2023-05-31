Amber Heard happily goes book shopping while Johnny Depp recover from ‘painful’ injury

Amber Heard is seemingly doing better than her ex-husband Johnny Depp following her public libel case last year.

The Aquaman actress, 37, ventured out to a book fair with a friend in Madrid on Sunday and couldn’t keep the smile off her face, via Page Six.

In pictures obtained by the outlet, the actress was dressed black head-to-toe black, as she loaded up books from the fair in cloth bags. She donned something similar to athleisure, matching black leggings and a tee shirt with black sneakers, a visor and a purse slung around her waist.

Heard has been spotted in Madrid more than once in the last month after she relocated to Spain with her with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige in the wake of last summer’s controversial defamation trial.

The very cheery outing came after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, announced that he was cancelling his music tour due to an ankle injury.

“We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week,” the band, also made up of Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, announced via social media Monday, May 29th, 2023.

“Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel.”

The statement continued, “He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”