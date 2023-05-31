 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor praises Saif Ali Khan's skills beyond acting

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco

Kareen Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to gush over her husband Saif Ali Khan’s photography skills.

In the photo, Kareena is captured wearing biker shorts and a white top, paired with fashionable shoes, a neat hair bun, and no makeup. The entrance door behind her appears to have a vintage aesthetic, adding to the overall charm of the picture.

The Jab We Met actress captione the photo, "Apart from being the best actor I know…he also does take the best pictures…any guesses who? The Husband…Ok bye time to workout…"

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, where she was spotted with cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Fans were thrilled to see the two celebrities together, and Kareena shared photos from the event on social media, captioning them "What a day..."

On the work front, Kareena's latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan, failed to draw audiences to theaters. However, the actress is now busy filming her upcoming project, The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.

She also has an untitled film with director Hansal Mehta in the works and will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the highly anticipated film Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. With multiple projects in the works, both Kareena and Saif are keeping busy and their fans eagerly await their upcoming releases.

More From Showbiz:

'Zanjeer' director Apoorva Lakhia says Ram Charan doesn’t pick his phone calls

'Zanjeer' director Apoorva Lakhia says Ram Charan doesn’t pick his phone calls
Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager 2' releasing on June 30: See poster

Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager 2' releasing on June 30: See poster
Naseeruddin Shah has no intentions to watch 'The Kerala Story': Here's why

Naseeruddin Shah has no intentions to watch 'The Kerala Story': Here's why
'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' turns 10: Director Ayan Mukerji pens emotional note

'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' turns 10: Director Ayan Mukerji pens emotional note
KK's first death anniversary: Singer Shaan remembers late artist

KK's first death anniversary: Singer Shaan remembers late artist
Sonakshi Sinha drops glimpse of her new sea-facing house

Sonakshi Sinha drops glimpse of her new sea-facing house
Remembering KK on his 'first death anniversary'

Remembering KK on his 'first death anniversary'
'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke': Director reveals reason for not casting Katrina Kaif

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke': Director reveals reason for not casting Katrina Kaif
Sanjay Dutt did film 'Zanjeer' dubbing on phone?

Sanjay Dutt did film 'Zanjeer' dubbing on phone?
Ranveer Singh join hands with Hollywood's William Morris Endeavor agency

Ranveer Singh join hands with Hollywood's William Morris Endeavor agency
Aamir Khan addresses curiosity over new look

Aamir Khan addresses curiosity over new look
Naseeruddin Shah points growing hatred towards Muslims in India

Naseeruddin Shah points growing hatred towards Muslims in India