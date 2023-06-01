 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Henry Cavill gives blessing to 'The Flash' Supergirl

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Henry Cavill gives blessing to The Flash Supergirl
Henry Cavill gives blessing to 'The Flash' Supergirl

DC's new Supergirl, Sasha Calle, was over the moon when she received Man of Steel headliner Henry Cavill's thumbs-up.

During an interview with EW, Calle, who plays Kara Zor-El, Clark Kent's Kryptonian relative, revealed she met Cavill and sought his approval for the role.

"Yes, I met him," she continued. "I met him actually after the movie was done, months later. I gave him a big hug. You know, it's Henry Cavill, man! Our Man of Steel. He is kind and very proper, and it was a great experience."

"I asked him, 'Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?'" she continues. "And he was like, 'Absolutely. You did a phenomenal job.' I think, to me, that meant the world because it's Henry Cavill, Man of Steel," Calle added.

In other news, The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti dispelled the previous reports claiming Warner Bros., after Ezra Miller controversies, mulled shutting down the DC movie.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the producer responded to the reported movie shelved option as, "Not at all. No. That was never real."

Moreover, Andy Muschietti talked about Miller's recovery, who uses they/them pronouns.

"We have a lot of empathy in general for people who need help, especially with mental health issues. That's why they are taking the necessary steps to deal with their recovery, and we support them in that.

The Flash is set to release in on June 16 in theatres.

More From Entertainment:

'Ted Lasso' fans give verdict on season 3 finale

'Ted Lasso' fans give verdict on season 3 finale
Ryan Gosling shutdown 'Barbie's Ken critics

Ryan Gosling shutdown 'Barbie's Ken critics
Leonardo Di Caprio serious with Neelam Gill as he introduces model to mom video

Leonardo Di Caprio serious with Neelam Gill as he introduces model to mom
Critics shower praise on 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse'

Critics shower praise on 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse'

'The Flash' producer dismisses previous shutdown reports

'The Flash' producer dismisses previous shutdown reports
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham blast haters during video chat video

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham blast haters during video chat
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox put to rest split rumours with romantic outing in London

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox put to rest split rumours with romantic outing in London
David Beckham calls Elton John the greatest showman

David Beckham calls Elton John the greatest showman

Ryan Gosling says he ‘wasn’t thinking about kids’ before he met Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling says he ‘wasn’t thinking about kids’ before he met Eva Mendes
Justin Tranter, who wrote Justin Bieber's 'Sorry', talks about 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'

Justin Tranter, who wrote Justin Bieber's 'Sorry', talks about 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'
Noor Alfallah: Who is Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend

Noor Alfallah: Who is Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of her children after emotional post

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of her children after emotional post