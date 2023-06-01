 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Parineeti Chopra calls Tu Jhoom her all-time favourite song
Parineeti Chopra calls 'Tu Jhoom' her all-time favourite song

Parineeti Chopra recently posted a video on her Instagram where she could be seen singing the song Tu Jhoom originally sung by Pakistan’s two most talented singers, Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal.

Taking it to her IG, Chopra shared a video of her sitting in a studio while crooning to her most favourite song.

The Ishaqzaade actress wrote in the caption: “Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all time favourite songs. Pure joy! #TuJhoom #ParineetiChopra.”

Her video immediately garnered attention on social media and attracted many fans and celebrities who flooded the comment section with love.

Anupam Kher wrote: “Beautiful”, Kiku Sharda commented: “Outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Code Name: Tiranga actor Harrdy Sandhu wrote: “Wah wah”.

Chopra, besides being known as a talented actor, is also a great singer. She has received a formal education of Hindustani classical music and holds BA honours degree in Music.

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin sister has sung several songs in some of the films. She sang the female version of song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. Moreover, she lent her vocals for song Teri Mitti in film Kesari.

On her personal front, Parineeti Chopra recently got engaged to young politician Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony, reports Pinkvilla.

More From Showbiz:

Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'
Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'

Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'
Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him

Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him
Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'

Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'
Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours

Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours
Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?

Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?
Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures

Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures
Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic

Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic
Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’

Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’
Laxman Utekar shares insights into casting choices for ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’

Laxman Utekar shares insights into casting choices for ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’
Deepika Padukone reminisces about ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ on 10th anniversary

Deepika Padukone reminisces about ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ on 10th anniversary
Kareena Kapoor praises Saif Ali Khan's skills beyond acting

Kareena Kapoor praises Saif Ali Khan's skills beyond acting
'Zanjeer' director Apoorva Lakhia says Ram Charan doesn’t pick his phone calls

'Zanjeer' director Apoorva Lakhia says Ram Charan doesn’t pick his phone calls
Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager 2' releasing on June 30: See poster

Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager 2' releasing on June 30: See poster
Naseeruddin Shah has no intentions to watch 'The Kerala Story': Here's why

Naseeruddin Shah has no intentions to watch 'The Kerala Story': Here's why
'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' turns 10: Director Ayan Mukerji pens emotional note

'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' turns 10: Director Ayan Mukerji pens emotional note
KK's first death anniversary: Singer Shaan remembers late artist

KK's first death anniversary: Singer Shaan remembers late artist
Sonakshi Sinha drops glimpse of her new sea-facing house

Sonakshi Sinha drops glimpse of her new sea-facing house