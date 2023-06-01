Prince Harry facing ‘terrible divorce pressure’: ‘He’s under siege!’

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently facing “a terrible pressure being under siege” of divorce rumors.



Royal commentator Douglas Murray issued these claims and accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He shared his thoughts with the New York Post and began by saying, “every nuance and every detail” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life is currently being “poked around in.”

So “what is the complete picture?” Mr Murray chimed in to say.

At the end of the day, “only those inside the Montecito mansion can tell us,” considering “it must be a terrible pressure being under siege.”

For those unversed, these statements have come in response to the slew of divorce rumors that have been churning, non stop, all over social media.