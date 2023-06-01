 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Prince Harry facing ‘terrible divorce pressure’: ‘He’s under siege!’

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently facing “a terrible pressure being under siege” of divorce rumors.

Royal commentator Douglas Murray issued these claims and accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He shared his thoughts with the New York Post and began by saying, “every nuance and every detail” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life is currently being “poked around in.”

So “what is the complete picture?” Mr Murray chimed in to say.

At the end of the day, “only those inside the Montecito mansion can tell us,” considering “it must be a terrible pressure being under siege.”

For those unversed, these statements have come in response to the slew of divorce rumors that have been churning, non stop, all over social media. 

More From Royals:

Prince Harry facing ‘terrible divorce pressure’: ‘He’s under siege!’ video

Prince Harry facing ‘terrible divorce pressure’: ‘He’s under siege!’
Prince Harry ‘never inherited’ Diana’s inner manipulator video

Prince Harry ‘never inherited’ Diana’s inner manipulator
Prince William rivaling younger brother Harry with YouTube deal?

Prince William rivaling younger brother Harry with YouTube deal?
Meghan Markle ‘obsessed' with her audition for the ‘most hard-done’ human

Meghan Markle ‘obsessed' with her audition for the ‘most hard-done’ human
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s divorce ‘a done deal’? pal spills the beans video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s divorce ‘a done deal’? pal spills the beans
Meghan Markle is a ‘careful plotter’: 'Makes Harry think he can't succeed' video

Meghan Markle is a ‘careful plotter’: 'Makes Harry think he can't succeed'
Video of Prince William and Kate Middleton from Jordan hotel surfaces video

Video of Prince William and Kate Middleton from Jordan hotel surfaces

Prince Harry to miss his father once again in upcoming London trip video

Prince Harry to miss his father once again in upcoming London trip
King Charles to ‘appeal’ to younger crowd with ‘environmental’ activism video

King Charles to ‘appeal’ to younger crowd with ‘environmental’ activism
Princess Charlotte shares this uncanny gesture with mom Kate Middleton video

Princess Charlotte shares this uncanny gesture with mom Kate Middleton
Prince Harry’s could be denied US entry amid his legal cases in London

Prince Harry’s could be denied US entry amid his legal cases in London
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘constant hate is draining’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘constant hate is draining’
Princess Charlotte would not want 'burden' of titles from King Charles video

Princess Charlotte would not want 'burden' of titles from King Charles
Prince Harry spent 'years kicking heels' when William advised therapy video

Prince Harry spent 'years kicking heels' when William advised therapy
Kate Middleton has 'conditions' over Prince George Royal role: Insider video

Kate Middleton has 'conditions' over Prince George Royal role: Insider
Prince William needs to 'supercharge' relationship with Wales video

Prince William needs to 'supercharge' relationship with Wales
Man says he is 'Royalty' after eating Prince William, Kate wedding cake video

Man says he is 'Royalty' after eating Prince William, Kate wedding cake
Prince William, Kate Middleton made late Queen and new King proud

Prince William, Kate Middleton made late Queen and new King proud
King Charles, royal family issued new warnings

King Charles, royal family issued new warnings
James Corden's meeting with Harry and Meghan fails to quash split rumours

James Corden's meeting with Harry and Meghan fails to quash split rumours