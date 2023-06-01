 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Jeremy Strong reveals ‘Succession’ had shocking alternative ending

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

He is then seen sitting on a bench staring into the distance while his minder watches over him
He is then seen sitting on a bench staring into the distance while his minder watches over him

Succession actor Jeremy Strong claimed that there was a surprise alternative ending to the show which came to an end on Sunday. The star, who plays Kendall Roy in the series, sat down to discuss the show on the official podcast.

He revealed to Kara Swisher that he had improvised his character’s end in which he throws himself into the river, much to the surprise of the cast and crew. His character is left blind sided after his sister betrays him and blocks him from becoming the CEO of their late father’s company.

He is then seen sitting on a bench staring into the distance while his minder, who used to be his father’s driver, watches over him. Strong then climbed up on the railing, with plans of jumping into the river when his minder, played by Scott Nicholson, intervenes and stops him.

“I stood up and walked slowly to the barrier that was set up there and climbed over it. And I didn't really know what I plan to do. And the actor playing Colin saw me and ran and stopped me from doing it.”

He added: “I looked at these waves. And it was so windy that day, and so cold. And there was some piece of metal clanging and it was this terrible sound. And I sort of couldn't bear it. I stood up and walked slowly to the barrier that was set up there and climbed over it. And I didn't really know what I plan to do. And the actor playing Colin saw me and ran and stopped me from doing it.”

More From Entertainment:

Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”

Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden criticizes “snowflakes and wokery”

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden criticizes “snowflakes and wokery”
Jeremy Strong reveals ‘Succession’ had shocking alternative ending

Jeremy Strong reveals ‘Succession’ had shocking alternative ending
Phillip Schofield replacement for British Soap Awards announced after ITV resignation

Phillip Schofield replacement for British Soap Awards announced after ITV resignation
Queen Elizabeth stopped Meghan from making $810,000 per year

Queen Elizabeth stopped Meghan from making $810,000 per year
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?
Tom Hanks admits he 'hates' some of his own films

Tom Hanks admits he 'hates' some of his own films
Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale

Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale
Bruce Springsteen takes a spill during Amsterdam concert video

Bruce Springsteen takes a spill during Amsterdam concert
Kate Beckinsale responds to fan who accuses her of plastic surgery

Kate Beckinsale responds to fan who accuses her of plastic surgery
‘Only Murders in the Building’ submits elite group of actors for Emmy consideration

‘Only Murders in the Building’ submits elite group of actors for Emmy consideration
Bruce Willis daughter says he 'lights up' when she enters his room despite dementia video

Bruce Willis daughter says he 'lights up' when she enters his room despite dementia

Halle Berry helping 'Maude v Maude' co-star Angelina Jolie muscle up before shooting

Halle Berry helping 'Maude v Maude' co-star Angelina Jolie muscle up before shooting

Paramore's Hayley Williams stops show to scold miscreants video

Paramore's Hayley Williams stops show to scold miscreants

Al Pacino's reaction on discovering his girlfriend pregnancy revealed video

Al Pacino's reaction on discovering his girlfriend pregnancy revealed

Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career

Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career

Hailee Steinfeld fuels romance rumours with Josh Allen with fun date night

Hailee Steinfeld fuels romance rumours with Josh Allen with fun date night

Rapper Diddy files lawsuit against Diageo alleging racial discrimination

Rapper Diddy files lawsuit against Diageo alleging racial discrimination
Sam Neill will auction off Jurassic Park items to support UNICEF UK

Sam Neill will auction off Jurassic Park items to support UNICEF UK
Al Pacino 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is a ‘gold digger'? Insider spills secrets

Al Pacino 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is a ‘gold digger'? Insider spills secrets