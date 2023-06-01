 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Kate Middleton, William turn heads as they attend wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton stole limelight as they attended a glamourous royal wedding Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein, who is the eldest son of King Abdullah and Queen Rania, and his wife-to-be Rajwa Al Saif.

The Princess of Wales was all smiles and looking out of this world in elegant pink Elie Saab gown, turning heads with her appearance.

Kate and William were among the surprise guests at one of the year's most lavish and eagerly-anticipated royal weddings.

William and Kate made an under the radar trip to Jordan to attend the nuptials of the Prince, who is marrying his architect fiancée Rajwa Al Saif at the Zahran Palace in Amman today.

Announcement about the British royals attendance at the wedding was announced hours before their trip. The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen at a hotel in Amman and it is the first time they have attended a major royal international event together.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Jordan to attend the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid on Thursday afternoon.

At the marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace this afternoon, Kate wore a flowing dusky pink dress by the designer Elie Saab, while William looked smart in a suit.

William and Kate were greeted by the groom's parents King Abdullah and Queen Rania with Kate curtseying to them and they had a lengthy chat before watching the garden ceremony to see Hussein, 28, marry 29-year-old Rajwa.

The nuptials was also attended by William's cousin and Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice, who was seen arriving alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein is known to have a close bond with King Charles III's eldest son William. In 2018, during a solo trip to Jordan, William was hosted by Hussein and stopped by his then-swanky bachelor pad at the King's residence of Beit al Urdun to watch a football match.

