Meghan Markle issues update first time after sending letter to father

Meghan Markle appears to be holding herself well as she shared her first update over a week father she contacted her estranged father, Thomas Markle, following his medical emergency.

The Duchess of Sussex had a rather emotional week as she maintained radio silence on social media, even though her lifestyle business page continued with its regular posts.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Prince Harry had taken a solo trip to the Aspen, Colorado. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex had confirmed that he was filling in for a friend at the polo tournament.

Following the appearance, mum of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet doubled down on the claim as she shared a photo of her husband in action. She simply wrote, “Oh, hello there”.

Last week, the Duchess received some terrible news about her father, who moved into Philippines earlier this year. He had been rushed to the hospital after a nasty fall which needed two surgeries and finally a leg amputation to save his life.

A spokesperson for Meghan had shared that the Duchess had been trying to contact her father but was having an “exceedingly difficult time” reaching him due to a Daily Mail reporter next to him.

She was finally able to deliver a handwritten letter to him to preserve some privacy between them and there had been no follow-up after that. It is unclear if Meghan received a reply to the letter from her father directly.

Although, reports revealed that the Sussexes will not be travelling to the Philippines over the holidays even after Thomas’s health issue.