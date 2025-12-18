Prince William, Kate decide royal duties for children as big plans kick off

Prince William and Kate Middleton have major plans set in motion as they make sure that their children are well-equipped to take on their destined roles.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are already making big changes in how royal duties are conducted while bending protocols and it seems that they also have the blessing of King Charles to continue forth.

The monarch himself made landmark changes to the monarchy since his ascension, and now the future King and Queen intend to take it further. For their plans to succeed, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, will have to step up.

The Wales children have an important role to play as the royal family undergoes some significant transitions, but it will be a gradual change, according to an adviser to the Middle Eastern Royal Families.

“The children have to be slowly introduced, because they are the future, and everybody loves to see the Royal Family with their children,” royal commentator Laura Windsor told GB News.

She pointed out that there is interest of the public in the children and it has built an emotional connection with them – a very meaningful role.

Recently, the children were seen heading to the Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and before that they delighted the public at their mother’s Together at Christmas carol service.

“It warms the heart, and it’s something that we can relate to ourselves,” she explained, adding that it has more meaning that just a routine family gathering. “Of course, the more family, the better.”

The expert shared that these appearances are crucial for the monarchy to assure the public that it will continue and that it is in good hands. It earns their favour and support. It becomes helpful especially when there is heavy scrutiny about the royal dealings and accountability.