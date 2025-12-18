Prince Harry shares exciting update as King Charles sends Christmas invites

Prince Harry left fans excited with a major update days before the royal family's reunion at Sandrigham.

The Duke of Sussex's team unveiled the names of three countries which are in a race to host the Invictus Games 2029.

According to the statement, Harry's spokesperson shared that Aalborg, Denmark, Daejeon, Republic of Korea and San Diego, USA are "3 bids" shortlisted for hosting the event.

The note further reads, "The quality, ambition and heart shown across all six bids for the Invictus Games 2029 has been truly inspiring.

"An unprecedented number of applications show a strong foundation for the future of the Invictus Games, and a collective belief in the power of the Invictus Movement."

The officials stated that they are pleased with the "next phase of assessment and collaboration" to determine the best location for the Invictus Games 2029.

The new update related to the Invictus Games came amid reports that King Charles extended invitations to the core family members to join him and Queen Camilla at Sandringham estate for the festive season.

After seeing royal family members at Christmas lunch on Tuesday, fans believe that the same figures will participate in the festivities at Sandringham.

Sadly, as of now, no official statement related to Harry's UK return during Christmas has been released.

But, it is reported that the Sussexes will make a special call to the monarch to extend greetings.