Holly Willoughby casts glum figure in her first appearance since Phillip Schofield controversy

Holly Willoughby looked glum as she was seen for the first time since her former co-host Phillip Schofield's exit form the show.

"This Morning" presenter cast a glum figure as she was spotted on holiday with her family in Portugal after her co-star Schofield stepped down from ITV over his scandal.



Holly, in the holiday pictures, was seen eating lunch with her children and her mum, dad and sister Kelly.

Phillip has left the show and has been dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an affair with a much younger male colleague while he was married in an "unwise but not illegal affair".



Surrounded by her family, Holly wore a white and black embroidered top as she escaped to the Portuguese sun following a dramatic week.



The pictures come as her former co-star Phillip was spotted in the back of a car with his daughter Molly as his ITV driver drove him to an unknown location.