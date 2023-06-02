 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
|

Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad' success: 'People who have not spoken to me...'

By
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Sonakshi Sinha, with Dahaad success, feels like she has made her debut all over again
Sonakshi Sinha, with 'Dahaad' success, feels like she has made her debut all over again

Sonakshi Sinha is currently on cloud nine due to the immense success of her latest released web-series Dahaad; the actress has shared her reaction over the response.

Sinha expressed her feelings while talking to Hindustan Times, said: "It’s been incredible, so overwhelming. People who have not spoken to me in years are messaging me, those I don’t know from the industry have reached out.”

“I was in a restaurant, random people walked up to me- not even for a photograph, but just to say they loved me in Dahaad. I don’t know how to deal with this right now."

The Double XL actress continued: "I do feel like I have made my debut all over again. The last time I was appreciated like this, it was very long back, for Lootera in 2013, and then Akira. Even Kalank, but not on this level."

Previously, director Reema Kagti said in an interview that she feels like Sinha is underutilized. In response to Reema’s statement, Sinha said: "Sometimes, not all the time.”

Sonakshi Sinha concluded saying: “I always try and give my 100 percent and do the best that I can whatever role you put me in, good or bad, I am glad people like Reema and Zoya Akhtar have taken note of that and actually given me a character to justify my ability, so to speak. I hope more people do that with me”, reported Pinkvilla.

More From Showbiz:

Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad' success: 'People who have not spoken to me...'

Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad' success: 'People who have not spoken to me...'
Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'

Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'
Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'

Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'
'Bigg Boss 7' famed Kushal Tandon returns to TV after six years

'Bigg Boss 7' famed Kushal Tandon returns to TV after six years
Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha pens long note on daughter's birthday

Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha pens long note on daughter's birthday
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' to get a sequel?

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' to get a sequel?
Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'

Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'
Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why

Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why
Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'
Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'

Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'
Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him

Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him
Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'

Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'
Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours

Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours
Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?

Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?
Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures

Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures
Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic

Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic
Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’

Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’