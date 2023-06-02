Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal

The 48 year old has been hosting the show since Schofield’s resignation along with Dermot O'Leary

Television personality Alison Hammond shed tears during the latest episode of This Morning over ex-host Phillip Schofield’s cheating scandal. She grew emotional as she admitted that watching his new interview was “really painful.”

The 48 year old has been hosting the show since Schofield’s resignation along with Dermot O'Leary and she claimed that this time has been very difficult for the entire ITV family.

She referred to something that her late mother used to tell her often: “Use your Bible as a satnav in life, Al.” She also quoted a passage from the holy book which centers around a woman who committed adultery.

After she watched a clip from his interview where he revealed that his two daughters had saved his life, she was brought to tears.

“I was finding it really painful because obviously, you know, I loved Phillip Schofield, and it's weird because I still love Phillip Schofield. However what he's done is wrong, he's admitted it, he's said sorry. But as a family we're all really struggling to process everything. I never know what to say. But I remember what my mum used to say.”

She added: “My mum always said, ‘Use your Bible as a satnav in life, Al’. And in the Bible it says, ‘He without sin, cast the first stone’. And I just don't want to, I don't want to say anything bad because obviously I'm in conflict. That's how I feel.”