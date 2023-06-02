Queen Rania delights royal fans with more photos from Prince Hussein’s wedding

Queen Rania and King Abdullah of Jordan delighted the royal fans with more adorable photos from their son Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Rajwa Al Saif’s wedding.



Queen Rania took to Instagram and posted stunning photos with caption, “May God bless you both and fill your home with love and happiness. From Hussein and Rajwa’s wedding ceremony #CelebratingAlHussein”

In another post, she said, “Congratulations, Hussein and Rajwa! A beautiful evening celebrating with friends and family.”

King Abdullah also took to his official Twitter handle, saying “Heartfelt thanks to our fellow Jordanians for sharing in our joy as we celebrated Hussein and Rajwa. Grateful to all our friends for coming from near and far to celebrate with us.”

Prince Hussein bin Abdullah married Rajwa Al Saif in a wedding attended by royals from across the globe.

The ceremony took place in the mid-century Zahran Palace in the capital Amman -- the scene of other key Hashemite kingdom weddings including that of King Abdullah II to Queen Rania and also that of the monarch´s father, the late King Hussein bin Talal.

US First Lady Jill Biden and Britain´s Prince and Princess of Wales attended the ceremony.