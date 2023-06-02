 
Showbiz
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Web Desk
Zaheer Iqbal fuels rumors of romance with Sonakshi Sinha

Web Desk
Friday Jun 02, 2023

Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying the praise coming her way for 'Dahaad'

As Dahaad lead Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her 36th birthday, her rumored beau Zaheer Iqbal has penned a touching and witty wish for the actress.

Taking to Instagram, Iqbal wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways….You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep “ Roaring “ and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has. May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you #Perfect.”

Along with the wish, Sonakshi’s Double XL co-star also posted a series of cute pictures of them together. The first photo features the actress in a pretty pink dress leaning on Iqbal, who’s sitting on the floor as he supports her with a goofy face.

The cute photo was followed by a selfie of the rumored couple in winter attire and then several sweet selfies of the two.

Meanwhile, the actress has received glowing reviews on her new tv series Dahaad, where she plays sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati who investigates a string of incidents where women are found dead in public bathrooms.

Next up for the 36-year-old is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s big-budget web show Heera Mandi. The show will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, and Richa Chadha in key roles. 

Katrina Kaif cheers for Vicky Kaushal as ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ releases

Zaheer Iqbal fuels rumors of romance with Sonakshi Sinha

What movie is next for Salman Khan? Find Out

Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad' success: 'People who have not spoken to me...'

Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'

Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'

'Bigg Boss 7' famed Kushal Tandon returns to TV after six years

Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha pens long note on daughter's birthday

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' to get a sequel?

Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'

Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why

Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'

Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'

Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him

Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'

Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours

Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?

Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures

