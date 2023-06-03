 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Lily-Rose Depp reveals nobody went 'insane' in 'The Idol'

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Lily-Rose Depp reveals nobody went insane in The Idol
Lily-Rose Depp reveals nobody went 'insane' in 'The Idol'

Lily-Rose Depp opened up about the HBO show, The Idol, which was riven with several controversies.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Johnny Depp's daughter confirmed the cast remained sane amid the series shoot, "I don't think anybody went full Method — nobody lost their minds." 

Moreover, Depp also discussed Abel Tesfaye or The Weekend character.

"Well, sometimes when Abel would get — I don't want to reveal too much about where Abel's character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him," adding, "I'd be like, 'He's in his zone right now.'"

The Weeknd also opened up to the extent he went for reshoots of HBO's upcoming drama, which impacted his health.

During an interview with W Magazine, Tesfaye said, "Film and TV is a new creative muscle for me," the Canadian singer continued. "I don't release my music until I think it is great. Why would this be any different?"

"My secret skill is that I don't panic. When everyone around me is worried, I get very still. But I did panic when I lost my voice. I had to rest and reflect and think about The Weeknd and Tedros and all that had happened with the show," the Canadian rockstar said.

Meanwhile, The Idol has been under the scanner since its production as reports about graphic abuse raised eyebrows in the showbiz industry.

The series also went through several reshoots after director Amy Seimetz exited the project.

The show follows the story of a budding pop idol (Lily-Rose Depp) and her entangled relationship with cult leader Tedros (Tesfaye).

More From Entertainment:

Lily-Rose Depp reveals nobody went 'insane' in 'The Idol'

Lily-Rose Depp reveals nobody went 'insane' in 'The Idol'
'Yellowjackets' will roll out a bonus episode, creator confirms

'Yellowjackets' will roll out a bonus episode, creator confirms
Terry Crews meets surprise relative Billy Crudup, calls it ‘a true miracle’

Terry Crews meets surprise relative Billy Crudup, calls it ‘a true miracle’
Hailee Steinfeld’s stunning outfit turns heads after Spider-Man premiere

Hailee Steinfeld’s stunning outfit turns heads after Spider-Man premiere
Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed
Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon

Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon
Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023

Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023
Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001

Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001
Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list

Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list
Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with

Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with
‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began

‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began
Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond

Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond
Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife video

Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife
Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive

Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive
Julia Louis-Dreyfus thinks women ‘apologise’ way too much

Julia Louis-Dreyfus thinks women ‘apologise’ way too much
Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'

Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'
Tara Reid on how staying single impacted her acting career in Hollywood

Tara Reid on how staying single impacted her acting career in Hollywood
Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty' video

Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty'
Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series

Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series
Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal

Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal
Nick Cannon: Jamie Foxx will update fans on his health when he’s ready’

Nick Cannon: Jamie Foxx will update fans on his health when he’s ready’