Taylor Swift ‘thrilled’ as she announces international dates for ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift is jetting off to three new countries with the Eras Tour.

The Grammy-winning artist announced her first round of international tour dates for The Eras Tour on Friday morning, June 2nd, 2023, via her social media.

Following the completion of her U.S. circuit, the Anti-Hero hitmaker will be playing three dates in Mexico, after which she will head to Argentina and the finally to Brazil.

The tour will begin on August 24th and follow through till November 26th.

“Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing the Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess [Sabrina Carpenter] will be joining us on all of the shows,” Swift tweeted, adding, “Lots more international dates to come soon, promise!”

Swift wrapped her New Jersey shows and is now heading to Chicago to perform for three nights.

Over the last year, Swift shattered records with the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights, and rocked Ticketmaster with overwhelming fan demand for tickets to The Eras Tour.

While the singer is touring across the States for the Eras Tour, she is also popping into the recording studio ahead of her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) release on July 7th, 2023.

Here is the complete list of Eras Tour International dates: