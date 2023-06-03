 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Taylor Swift ‘thrilled’ as she announces international dates for ‘Eras Tour’

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Taylor Swift ‘thrilled’ as she announces international dates for ‘Eras Tour’
Taylor Swift ‘thrilled’ as she announces international dates for ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift is jetting off to three new countries with the Eras Tour.

The Grammy-winning artist announced her first round of international tour dates for The Eras Tour on Friday morning, June 2nd, 2023, via her social media.

Following the completion of her U.S. circuit, the Anti-Hero hitmaker will be playing three dates in Mexico, after which she will head to Argentina and the finally to Brazil.

The tour will begin on August 24th and follow through till November 26th.

“Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing the Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess [Sabrina Carpenter] will be joining us on all of the shows,” Swift tweeted, adding, “Lots more international dates to come soon, promise!”

Swift wrapped her New Jersey shows and is now heading to Chicago to perform for three nights.

Over the last year, Swift shattered records with the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights, and rocked Ticketmaster with overwhelming fan demand for tickets to The Eras Tour.

While the singer is touring across the States for the Eras Tour, she is also popping into the recording studio ahead of her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) release on July 7th, 2023.

Here is the complete list of Eras Tour International dates:

  • August 24th, 2023: Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol
  • August 25th, 2023: Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol
  • August 26th, 2023: Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol
  • November 9th, 2023: Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate
  • November 10th, 2023: Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate
  • November 18th, 2023: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Estádio Nilton Santos
  • November 25th, 2023: São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque
  • November 26th, 2023: São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears ex K-Fed 'trapping' her to rip her off of her money with Hawaii move: Fans

Britney Spears ex K-Fed 'trapping' her to rip her off of her money with Hawaii move: Fans
Taylor Swift ‘thrilled’ as she announces international dates for ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift ‘thrilled’ as she announces international dates for ‘Eras Tour’
Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie of forcing ‘stranger’ into his ‘family home’

Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie of forcing ‘stranger’ into his ‘family home’
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' escape DC overhaul claws?

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' escape DC overhaul claws?
'The Mandalorian' EP green flags season 4

'The Mandalorian' EP green flags season 4
Harrison Ford sick of the 'Indiana Jones vs Han Solo' query

Harrison Ford sick of the 'Indiana Jones vs Han Solo' query
Shameik Moore pitches for 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' live-action film

Shameik Moore pitches for 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' live-action film
Elliot Page told he is not 'gay': 'You are just afraid of men' video

Elliot Page told he is not 'gay': 'You are just afraid of men'
Padma Lakshmi bids adieu to 'Top Chef' after 17 years

Padma Lakshmi bids adieu to 'Top Chef' after 17 years
Snoop Dogg delays concerts to back writers strike

Snoop Dogg delays concerts to back writers strike

'Barbie' triggered a global shortage of pink colour

'Barbie' triggered a global shortage of pink colour
'Furious 7' director recalls 'unclarity' after Paul Walker death

'Furious 7' director recalls 'unclarity' after Paul Walker death
Lily-Rose Depp reveals nobody went 'insane' in 'The Idol'

Lily-Rose Depp reveals nobody went 'insane' in 'The Idol'
'Yellowjackets' will roll out a bonus episode, creator confirms

'Yellowjackets' will roll out a bonus episode, creator confirms
Terry Crews meets surprise relative Billy Crudup, calls it ‘a true miracle’

Terry Crews meets surprise relative Billy Crudup, calls it ‘a true miracle’
Hailee Steinfeld’s stunning outfit turns heads after Spider-Man premiere

Hailee Steinfeld’s stunning outfit turns heads after Spider-Man premiere
Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed
Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon

Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon
Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023

Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023
Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001

Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001
Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list

Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list