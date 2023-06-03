Parvez Elahi to be presented before Gujranwala court shortly

Parvez Elahi is being escorted to the anti-corruption court by guards on June 2, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) will shortly present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi before a Gujranwala court today.

ACE officials had brought Elahi to its regional office in Gujranwala from Lahore earlier this morning.

Elahi will be produced in the court of Duty Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Afzal, where anti-corruption officials will request the court to grant them Elahi’s physical remand.

Yesterday, a special judge of the anti-corruption court in Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Elahi, ordering authorities to produce him by June 2. However, minutes later he was re-arrested in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala by ACE Punjab.

The cases

It should be noted that two cases have been registered in Gujranwala against the former Punjab chief minister on the charges of receiving kickbacks in awarding contracts, while one case has been lodged in Lahore against the former chief minister.

Earlier, a special judge of the anti-corruption court in Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Elahi, ordering authorities to produce him by June 2. Two arrest warrants have been issued for the PTI leader. The first one was issued on May 25 after the cancellation of bail while the second one on May 26.

In April, the ACE Gujranwala filed a case against the PTI president citing a report, in which the former Punjab CM was accused of taking a Rs2 billion bribe for the contract of a development scheme.

In another case, an FIR No 6/23 was registered against Elahi for taking a bribe of Rs120 million from an international organisation — a Turkish company.

The anti-corruption court judge also declared Elahi’s medical certificate as bogus which claimed that he had been experiencing chest pain.

