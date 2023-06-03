 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Brooke Shields admits she never wanted her daughter to join modelling industry

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Brooke Shields admits she never wanted her daughter to join modelling industry
Brooke Shields admits she never wanted her daughter to join modelling industry

Brooke Shields has recently revealed why she didn’t want her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy to pursue modelling career.

During her appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark show on Thursday, the Blue Lagoon star said she was worried when Grier showed her interesting in runway modelling.

“I fought it for so long,” disclosed Brooke.

The former model and actress remarked, “It's such a different industry now than it was.”

Explaining how the industry has changed over the years, the Pretty Baby actress stated, “We didn’t have social media when I was a model.”

Brooke confessed that the modelling world has “now turned into a rat race”.

The actress pointed out that Grier aspires to work as a professional runway model.

“That's brutal, and backstage is just brutal,” noted Brooke.

She admitted, “I never did runway. I don't think I would've been able to handle it.”

During the show, Brooke told the hosts that she finally had to give in on daughter’s insistence.

However, the actress did set some ground rules for her daughter.

“I finally had to give in and say if you're gonna do this, A) I'm not gonna be your manager. You're going to be with an agency,” asserted Brooke.

The actress further said, “You are gonna have a great work ethic. It's not going to be comfortable and you're gonna listen to me. Those are my rules.”

“And you're going to college,” she added.

Meanwhile, Brooke appeared on the show to promote her documentary, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which reflects on her life and career.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner joins Hollywood writers' protest

Jennifer Garner joins Hollywood writers' protest

Emmy winner Tobias Menzies joins Brad Pitt in Apple's Formula One film

Emmy winner Tobias Menzies joins Brad Pitt in Apple's Formula One film
Jane McDonald is welcomed for British Soap Awards after Phillip Schofield replacement

Jane McDonald is welcomed for British Soap Awards after Phillip Schofield replacement
Taylor Swift celebrates Pride month, advocates for LGBTQ+ community during Eras Tour video

Taylor Swift celebrates Pride month, advocates for LGBTQ+ community during Eras Tour
Amanda Seyfried addresses Tom Holland’s ‘sweet’ bond with her kids

Amanda Seyfried addresses Tom Holland’s ‘sweet’ bond with her kids
Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal

Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal
Tom Holland delves into intense experience of producing, starring in 'The Crowded Room'

Tom Holland delves into intense experience of producing, starring in 'The Crowded Room'
Al Pacino’s kids have their reservations about his, Noor Alfallah's pregnancy video

Al Pacino’s kids have their reservations about his, Noor Alfallah's pregnancy

Riley Keough talks fans’ reaction to her singing in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Riley Keough talks fans’ reaction to her singing in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
Brooke Shields admits she never wanted her daughter to join modelling industry

Brooke Shields admits she never wanted her daughter to join modelling industry
Harrison Ford explains his rift with 'The Devil’s Own' co-star Brad Pitt

Harrison Ford explains his rift with 'The Devil’s Own' co-star Brad Pitt

Tom Cruise still on hunt for ‘someone special’ after Shakira fling fizzled out video

Tom Cruise still on hunt for ‘someone special’ after Shakira fling fizzled out

James Wan opens up about birth of horror classic 'Saw'

James Wan opens up about birth of horror classic 'Saw'
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: Expert says intense media scrutiny took major toll on relationship video

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: Expert says intense media scrutiny took major toll on relationship
Kaley Cuoco dishes on working along with Tom Pelphrey in future project

Kaley Cuoco dishes on working along with Tom Pelphrey in future project
Kylie Jenner family thinks Timothée Chalamet is better than her former boyfriends video

Kylie Jenner family thinks Timothée Chalamet is better than her former boyfriends

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi gather with families to rejoice engagement video

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi gather with families to rejoice engagement

Phillip Schofield ‘feeling the fear’ to face people amid his alleged affair

Phillip Schofield ‘feeling the fear’ to face people amid his alleged affair

Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt’s new filings branding her ‘vindictive’ video

Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt’s new filings branding her ‘vindictive’

‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise insecure of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’? video

‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise insecure of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’?
Taylor Swift hinting at feud with Olivia Rodrigo with international Era Tour? video

Taylor Swift hinting at feud with Olivia Rodrigo with international Era Tour?