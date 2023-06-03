 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
US diplomat underscores Washington's support for workers' rights

United States Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) in Pakistan Andrew Schofer addressing a meeting. — Press Release
KARACHI: United States Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) in Pakistan Andrew Schofer has underscored Washington’s support for “workers’ rights and removing labour abusers from supply chains, said a press release.

Schofer passed the remarks while participating in a labour rights discussion with the Sindh Human Rights Commission and Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani.

The diplomat also highlighted ongoing challenges including unsafe working conditions and rehabilitating victims of labour abuse in his address.

The US deputy chief of mission (DCM) was in Karachi from May 31-June 3 to highlight Washington’s commitment to the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, healthcare, and education in Pakistan. Apart from participating in the labour rights discussion the diplomat also attended and engaged with government officials, doctors, human rights activists, and US government-sponsored English Works! students.

Through the “Green Alliance” framework, Washington and Islamabad are jointly preparing to meet the environmental and economic challenges of the future. To support the priority, Schofer participated in a “Green Shipping” roundtable discussion with Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Faisal Subzwari, Pakistani government officials, and private sector leaders to identify ways to promote environmentally friendly shipping practices in Pakistan.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Pakistan’s shipping operations will not only help mitigate climate change, but also enhance the long-term competitiveness of Pakistan’s shipping industry and overall economy,” said the press release.

Schofer also met the 24 students and teachers who will go to NASA Space Camp this summer through a US government grant to the Dawood Foundation (TDF). TDF received a $250,000 US Consulate Karachi-funded grant to promote STEM education in low-income and underserved schools.

“Through this grant, 100 teachers from 50 schools were trained in teaching STEM education and 1,200 students from these schools visited the MagnifiScience Centre to encourage interest in STEM education and careers. A STEM competition was held among the participating schools, through which students from the top three winning schools will participate in NASA’s Space Camp in the United States this summer,” said the press release.

While giving remarks at the closing ceremony of the US government-sponsored Karachi English Works! Program, Schofer congratulated the graduates on completing over 240 hours of training and emphasised that the result of the initiative will be a diverse and empowered group of youth with an increased potential to shape the course of their own lives and that of Pakistan.

Apart from these events, Schofer also met with business leaders, civil society, and private sector leaders to discuss a wide range of issues including strengthening trade and investment ties, cooperating to mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis, and expanding people-to-people connections between the US and Pakistan.

