Dipika Kakar discusses the struggles of growing up in a broken family

Dipika Kakar is best known for her role in 'Sasural Simar Ka'

Indian TV star Dipika Kakar has opened up about the struggles of growing up in a broken family and how her husband and his family has filled the “empty space” in her life.

Speaking with ETimes, Dipika shared that she grew up with separated parents. The actress added that they did what they could for her individually but also acknowledged that such a situation leads many teens into depression.

"When you grow up in a broken home as a child, I’m not saying that my parents did not do their duties for me. Individually they did their best for me and I totally respect my mother and father for it."

"They stood by me when it was needed the most. Today, I share a very cordial relationship with them individually and I’m in constant touch with them. When you are raised in a disturbed family it hits you hard."

The Big Boss 12 winner added that each kid responds differently to such an arrangement - “some go into depression, some become aggressive while some become introverts."

The actress recalled that she was a hesitant kid, "As a kid, main bahut sehmi hui this (I was a reserved kid, and) that’s the reason I can’t make friends even today. I have a handful of friends, I’ve a lot of colleagues. I don’t allow people in my space and maybe it is because of that."

She went on to praise her husband and his family for filling the "empty space" in her life.