 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘run out of gas’?

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘run out of gas’?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘run out of gas’?

Royal experts started posing a question regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and whether they’ve ‘really’ run out of gas.

Royal author and writer Maureen Callahan brought these claims and admissions to light.

Her admissions have come in reference to reports that state Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘nothing more left to say’.

In response, Ms Callahan asked, “Could it be? Could it actually, really be true that these two have ran out of gas? Exhausted themselves of secrets to spill, accusations to lob, crosses to bear?”

According to the Daily Mail, “Could it be that they finally got the memo?” she also asked.

“Of course not! Come on — we know exactly who Harry and Meghan are and what their lone subject matter is.”

To this, Ms Callahan says, “Fool us once, twice, three times. Surely Buckingham Palace hasn’t let down their guard”.

Not to mention, “what would such a world even look like?” she asked before adding, “do we even know how to navigate through a week in which no flares are sent up from Montecito?”

Before concluding she also posed a series of questions that accuse the couple of having ‘a lot to say than their letting on’.

So much so that Ms Callahan asked, “No new gripes? No new photo ops showing us how happy, happy, happy these two are sans royal identity and privilege?”

Especially when the couple seem to be “Living, per Oprah, their best lives?”

This question has also been followed with a trip down memory lane, where Meghan Markle admitted she was ‘silenced’ within the Firm.

For those unversed, this interview ended with a statement from the couple’s representative who chimed in to say, “‘It was something they felt they wanted and needed to do, but now [that] they have done it, they feel a line has been drawn under that chapter of their lives and they want to move on.”

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton deals a fresh blow to Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton deals a fresh blow to Meghan Markle?

Prince William and Harry's portrait to be removed from London Gallery

Prince William and Harry's portrait to be removed from London Gallery
Ivanka Trump chooses William and Kate over Meghan?

Ivanka Trump chooses William and Kate over Meghan?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘run out of gas’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘run out of gas’?
King Charles likely to feel pressure after horse race invaded

King Charles likely to feel pressure after horse race invaded

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘panhandling for pity’ with endless whining’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘panhandling for pity’ with endless whining’
Meghan Markle a ‘poor, hapless duchess’ lacking ability to ‘plan long-range’

Meghan Markle a ‘poor, hapless duchess’ lacking ability to ‘plan long-range’
Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she marks new milestone

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she marks new milestone
King Charles says ‘always felt rather at home in Romania’

King Charles says ‘always felt rather at home in Romania’
Meghan Markle ‘can’t get out’ of her own victimhood video

Meghan Markle ‘can’t get out’ of her own victimhood
Prince Harry’s ‘really stressed out’ from all the ‘turmoil and criticism’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘really stressed out’ from all the ‘turmoil and criticism’
Prince William took military plane load of Kate's family members to Jordan?

Prince William took military plane load of Kate's family members to Jordan?

Meghan Markle has precious PR image’ but ‘can’t lift a finger’ to help Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle has precious PR image’ but ‘can’t lift a finger’ to help Prince Harry
Royal expert rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split speculations

Royal expert rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split speculations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning ahead of Lilibet birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning ahead of Lilibet birthday
Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday

Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’
Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people

Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people
Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’ video

Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’
Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role

Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role
Meghan Markle determined to ‘destroy’ royal family?

Meghan Markle determined to ‘destroy’ royal family?