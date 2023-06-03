Vicky Kaushal says Sara Ali Khan scolded her mom for buying a ₹1600 towel

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently promoting their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently shared that he heard co-star Sara Ali Khan scolding her mom Amrita Singh for buying a towel worth 1600 rupees.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal appeared on The Kapil Sharma show recently. The episode hasn’t aired yet but a teaser was released by Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday on Instagram.

In the hilarious clip, Kaushal was seen spilling the beans on Sara’s stingy attitude. He said, "Ek din dekha hai ki yeh Amrita ma'am ko daant rahi hai. Maine pucha ki, 'Yaar kya hogaya?' Kehti hai, 'Mummy ko akal hi nahi hai. ₹1600 ka towel le aayi hai'. Aur mummy ko jhaad rahi hai apne (the other day I saw her scolding Amrita ma'am. I asked, 'What happened'? She said, 'Mummy is not smart. She bought towel worth ₹1600'. And she kept scolding her mother)."

To this revelation, Sara quipped, "Aare vanity van mein mukft ki towel 2-3 tangke yeh log rakhte hai yeh roz. Unme se ek use karlo. ₹1600 ka towel kaun kharidtta hai (They keep free 2-3 towels in vanity van every day. She can use those. Who buys towel worth ₹1600)?"

To this, host Kapil Sharma remarked, "Mujhe toh aesa lagta hai pack up k baad yeh dinner bhi set pe karke jaati hogi (I think after pack up she has her dinner on set too).

Kaushal and Sara star as leads in the new romantic-comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which has grossed ₹5.49 crore on its release day.