 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

K-pop group Stray Kids break major record only held by BTS and Seventeen

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

It is certainly a new high for the group, as they’ve majorly surpassed their previous album
It is certainly a new high for the group, as they’ve majorly surpassed their previous album

K-pop band Stray Kids achieved a major sales record high, becoming the only group to do so after Seventeen and BTS. They released their third full studio album ★★★★★ (5-STAR) on June 2nd which features a total of twelve tracks.

They had already made history before the album even dropped, going on to achieve the highest number of pre-orders ever recorded in K-pop history. They managed to make 5.13 million pre-sales, which makes them the latest group to have crossed the five million mark in terms of pre-sales.

Their achievements didn’t stop there, as they went on to sell around 2,392,666 copies of their album on the first day of release, according to Hanteo. Only the groups BTS and Seventeen have managed to do so thus far, with Seventeen recently achieving the feat through their album FML, which sold 400 million copies.

★★★★★ (5-STAR) still has the rest of its first week to go, so it remains to be seen where it will land among the best selling K-pop albums in the industry.

It is certainly a new high for the group, as they’ve majorly surpassed their previous album Maxident with their first week sales coming up to an impressive 2.1 million copies.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Twice’s Nayeon reveals three scariest members

K-pop group Twice’s Nayeon reveals three scariest members
Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she always keeps in her Chanel bags

Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she always keeps in her Chanel bags
Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar disapprove of 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' as overblown

Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar disapprove of 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' as overblown
Tom Holland spills the beans on his favorite Spider-Man movie

Tom Holland spills the beans on his favorite Spider-Man movie
K-pop group Stray Kids break major record only held by BTS and Seventeen

K-pop group Stray Kids break major record only held by BTS and Seventeen
Iconic props from 'Batman,' 'Breaking Bad' and 'The Office' up for auction in TV memorabilia sale

Iconic props from 'Batman,' 'Breaking Bad' and 'The Office' up for auction in TV memorabilia sale
Lily-Rose Depp says she avoided The Weeknd when he was method acting

Lily-Rose Depp says she avoided The Weeknd when he was method acting
Caroline Flack’s mother responds to Phillip Schofield comparing himself to Caroline

Caroline Flack’s mother responds to Phillip Schofield comparing himself to Caroline
Holly Willoughby will have two new co-hosts after Phillip Schofield resignation

Holly Willoughby will have two new co-hosts after Phillip Schofield resignation
Former co-host of Phillip Schofield on ‘This Morning’, Fern Britton gets emotional

Former co-host of Phillip Schofield on ‘This Morning’, Fern Britton gets emotional

Nelly Furtado makes long-awaited comeback with single 'Eat Your Man'

Nelly Furtado makes long-awaited comeback with single 'Eat Your Man'
'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney reveals family's response to show

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney reveals family's response to show
Jennifer Garner joins Hollywood writers' protest

Jennifer Garner joins Hollywood writers' protest

Emmy winner Tobias Menzies joins Brad Pitt in Apple's Formula One film

Emmy winner Tobias Menzies joins Brad Pitt in Apple's Formula One film
Jane McDonald is welcomed for British Soap Awards after Phillip Schofield replacement

Jane McDonald is welcomed for British Soap Awards after Phillip Schofield replacement
Taylor Swift celebrates Pride month, advocates for LGBTQ+ community during Eras Tour video

Taylor Swift celebrates Pride month, advocates for LGBTQ+ community during Eras Tour
Rupert Everett describes Phillip Schofield media coverage as ‘Puritan fascism’

Rupert Everett describes Phillip Schofield media coverage as ‘Puritan fascism’
Amanda Seyfried addresses Tom Holland’s ‘sweet’ bond with her kids

Amanda Seyfried addresses Tom Holland’s ‘sweet’ bond with her kids
Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal

Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal
Tom Holland delves into intense experience of producing, starring in 'The Crowded Room'

Tom Holland delves into intense experience of producing, starring in 'The Crowded Room'
Al Pacino’s kids have their reservations about his, Noor Alfallah's pregnancy video

Al Pacino’s kids have their reservations about his, Noor Alfallah's pregnancy