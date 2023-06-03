K-pop group Stray Kids break major record only held by BTS and Seventeen

It is certainly a new high for the group, as they’ve majorly surpassed their previous album

K-pop band Stray Kids achieved a major sales record high, becoming the only group to do so after Seventeen and BTS. They released their third full studio album ★★★★★ (5-STAR) on June 2nd which features a total of twelve tracks.

They had already made history before the album even dropped, going on to achieve the highest number of pre-orders ever recorded in K-pop history. They managed to make 5.13 million pre-sales, which makes them the latest group to have crossed the five million mark in terms of pre-sales.

Their achievements didn’t stop there, as they went on to sell around 2,392,666 copies of their album on the first day of release, according to Hanteo. Only the groups BTS and Seventeen have managed to do so thus far, with Seventeen recently achieving the feat through their album FML, which sold 400 million copies.

★★★★★ (5-STAR) still has the rest of its first week to go, so it remains to be seen where it will land among the best selling K-pop albums in the industry.

It is certainly a new high for the group, as they’ve majorly surpassed their previous album Maxident with their first week sales coming up to an impressive 2.1 million copies.