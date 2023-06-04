 
sports
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg

Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg.
Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg. Twitter/ManagingBarca

In a thrilling Women's Champions League final, Barcelona pulled off a remarkable comeback to secure their second title. The match took place at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, where the stadium was packed with enthusiastic fans. 

Barcelona, considered the favorites, faced an early setback when Wolfsburg's Ewa Pajor scored a goal just three minutes into the game. The Spanish team was further stunned when Wolfsburg's captain, Alexandra Popp, extended their lead to 2-0 before halftime. It seemed like an uphill battle for Barcelona.

However, the second half brought a stunning turn of events. Patricia Guijarro, a midfielder for Barcelona, quickly scored two goals within two minutes of the restart, bringing her team back into contention. The momentum shifted, and Barcelona seized the opportunity.

In the 70th minute, Fridolina Rolfo capitalised on a defensive error by Wolfsburg and calmly fired the winning goal into the far corner of the net. The Barcelona players celebrated as their incredible comeback was complete.

The victory was particularly special for Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze, who became the first English player to win the Women's Champions League title. Bronze had previously won the trophy three times with Lyon.

To reach the final, both Barcelona and Wolfsburg had to overcome English opponents. Wolfsburg defeated Arsenal, while Barcelona faced off against Chelsea. The path to the final was challenging, but both teams fought hard to secure their spots.

The trophy was presented to Barcelona by Sarina Wiegman, the current coach of the England women's team and the former coach of the Netherlands. The win also marked a significant milestone for Wiegman, as it was the first time an English player had won the Champions League title.

