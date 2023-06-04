 
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Dua Lipa calls out UK Government for ‘small-minded’ remarks on migrants

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Dua Lipa has recently called out ministers over migrants’ comment.

In a new interview with Sunday Times, Lipa, who born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents, said, “Of course it hurt.”

“All those words thrown around about immigrants? I always felt London was an amalgamation of cultures. It is integral to the city,” remarked the 27-year-old.

Earlier, Home Secretary Suella Braverman hit out at Albanian criminals, alleging that there was “an invasion of England in a Commons debates on small boat crossing of the Channel”.

While discussing about this remark, the Levitating singer stated, “So when you hear the Government talk about Albanians, for example, it hurts.”

“It's short-sighted and small-minded, but it's the way a lot of people think,” mentioned the pop singer.

The pop star explained, “No matter how we try and change the rhetoric, there will always be those who think, ‘Immigrants are coming into the country and taking jobs.’”

However, Lipa explained, “Immigrants who have come here have earned their keep by working incredibly hard.”

“There needs to be more empathy, because people don't leave their country unless they have to out of necessity, out of fear for their family,” she added.

For the unversed, Lipa’s parents left Kosovo in the early 90s because of the tensions that led to the war.

