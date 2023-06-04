 
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Web Desk

Dimple Kapadia on work stress: I drive myself sick with worry

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Dimple Kapadia was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khans action thriller Pathaan
Dimple Kapadia was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller 'Pathaan' 

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has recently opened up on struggling with stress from work, saying that she “forgets” to eat and sleep when she works.

Talking to the news agency PTI, the Pathaan actress said, “I'm like a craving maniac... I forget my sleep, my food and I am 24/7 hyper. I drive myself sick with worry. I'm crazy. I don't like that about myself, but that's me. I can't help it. Maybe that works for me.”

Dimple was seen in three projects this year – Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Disney+ Hotstar series Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo

Discussing the decision to do three projects the same year, she said, “I (have) never planned anything in my life. I don't need to because the divine plan is far bigger than what I can ever imagine... It's destiny. It's God's grace and will.”

In Shah Rukh Khan starring action thriller Pathaan, Dimple played Nandini Grewal, the head of the JOCR department. The hit film also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Ashutosh Rana.

In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the actress plays Renu Arora, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother. The Luv Rajan directorial stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.

The veteran actress has previously starred in classics such as Bobby, Saagar, Rudali, Ram Lakhan, Gardish and the beloved 2001 comedy drama Dil Chahta Hai, where she played Akshaye Khanna’s (Sid’s) much older neighbor Tara, with whom he falls in love.

Dimple Kapadia on work stress: I drive myself sick with worry

