 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Other people have, they detail, had to sign non-disclosure agreements after receiving pay off packages
Other people have, they detail, had to sign non-disclosure agreements after receiving pay off packages

Following former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield’s shocking statement that revealed he had an affair with a younger man, the network ITV has been in hot waters.

The Mail claims that when they tried to run a story on uneasiness among the cast and crew on This Morning in 2021, ITV made use of an expensive lawyer to have the news shut down. The network insisted that any news of there being a toxic environment on the show were untrue.

Even Schofield, who stepped away from the show after spending two decades as a presenter, took to defending This Morning. “This Morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there, there was no toxicity.”

Despite ITV claiming that they had set up an external investigation force to look into the claims, The Mail reports that the culture around the show is so toxic that some people had to undergo therapy.

Other people have, they detail, had to sign non-disclosure agreements after receiving pay off packages to cover up the reality of their atmosphere, with one ex-employee claiming it was a “bullying and toxic blame culture.”

There have also been several claims of sexism, with women in the higher ranks taking it up against the bosses as a genuine concern, however it did not lead to any results. There have been reports that many ITV bosses were well aware of the affair between Schofield and his much younger colleague and that they even helped him cover it up, according to former host of the show Eamonn Holmes.

More From Entertainment:

Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”

Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”
Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield

Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield
Natalie Portman all smiles as she makes first appearance since husband's cheating scandal

Natalie Portman all smiles as she makes first appearance since husband's cheating scandal
Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield

Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal

Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal
'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'

Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'
Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer
Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal
Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike

Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike
Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot

Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot
Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek

Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek
Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark

Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark
Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode

Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode
Here’s the secret meaning behind Taylor Swift’s Era Tour jewellery

Here’s the secret meaning behind Taylor Swift’s Era Tour jewellery
Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor

Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor
Holly Willoughby not shying away from Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby not shying away from Phillip Schofield scandal
Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan

Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan
Dua Lipa calls out UK Government for ‘small-minded’ remarks on migrants

Dua Lipa calls out UK Government for ‘small-minded’ remarks on migrants
Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ video

Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’