Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot

Eva Longoria has recently opened up on returning for Desperate Housewives reboot.



In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Longoria, who is busy promoting her directorial debut, Flamin’ Hot, discussed about her character Gabrielle Solis whereabouts in the hit series Desperate Housewives.

“She’d be an influencer for sure,” said the actress turned director.

Longoria continued, “She’d be like a social media mogul.”

Speaking of the reboot, the actress mentioned that she “would be the first to sign up for a reboot”.

Longoria disclosed, “I miss Gabby so much. I miss being Gabby Solis.”

However, the Longoria pointed out that the series creator Marc Cherry might not be interested for a reboot.

“I’ve talked to him several times,” she commented.

Longoria told the outlet, “He feels like there’s no why now? For the sake of a reboot, he wouldn’t do it. he feels like, ‘What do I have to say with these characters that we haven’t already fully mined?’”

The actress mentioned that the television has changed after Desperate Housewives first premiered in 2004.

“I come from the generation of 24 episodes a year for a decade of our lives. There’s no more six-episode per season stuff that there is now,” she continued.

Longoria added, “This was 24 episodes a year, we fully mined those characters.”

“Twenty years ago, we were saying something about ageism and saying something about being a housewife, and it was shocking. There’s a lot of things we said and did that was groundbreaking, and I don’t think it is now. Now it’s like the norm,” she concluded.