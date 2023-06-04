 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot
Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot

Eva Longoria has recently opened up on returning for Desperate Housewives reboot.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Longoria, who is busy promoting her directorial debut, Flamin’ Hot, discussed about her character Gabrielle Solis whereabouts in the hit series Desperate Housewives.

“She’d be an influencer for sure,” said the actress turned director.

Longoria continued, “She’d be like a social media mogul.”

Speaking of the reboot, the actress mentioned that she “would be the first to sign up for a reboot”.

Longoria disclosed, “I miss Gabby so much. I miss being Gabby Solis.”

However, the Longoria pointed out that the series creator Marc Cherry might not be interested for a reboot.

“I’ve talked to him several times,” she commented.

Longoria told the outlet, “He feels like there’s no why now? For the sake of a reboot, he wouldn’t do it. he feels like, ‘What do I have to say with these characters that we haven’t already fully mined?’”

The actress mentioned that the television has changed after Desperate Housewives first premiered in 2004.

“I come from the generation of 24 episodes a year for a decade of our lives. There’s no more six-episode per season stuff that there is now,” she continued.

Longoria added, “This was 24 episodes a year, we fully mined those characters.”

“Twenty years ago, we were saying something about ageism and saying something about being a housewife, and it was shocking. There’s a lot of things we said and did that was groundbreaking, and I don’t think it is now. Now it’s like the norm,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”

Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”
Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield

Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield
Natalie Portman all smiles as she makes first appearance since husband's cheating scandal

Natalie Portman all smiles as she makes first appearance since husband's cheating scandal
Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield

Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal

Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal
'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'

Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'
Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer
Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal
Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike

Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike
Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot

Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot
Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek

Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek
Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark

Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark
Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode

Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode
Here’s the secret meaning behind Taylor Swift’s Era Tour jewellery

Here’s the secret meaning behind Taylor Swift’s Era Tour jewellery
Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor

Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor
Holly Willoughby not shying away from Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby not shying away from Phillip Schofield scandal
Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan

Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan
Dua Lipa calls out UK Government for ‘small-minded’ remarks on migrants

Dua Lipa calls out UK Government for ‘small-minded’ remarks on migrants
Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ video

Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’