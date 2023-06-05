Lily-Rose Depp shares excitement ahead of ‘The Idol’ premiere

Lily-Rose Depp was overcome with emotion as she shared her excitement for the dark and provocative series, The Idol.



On Sunday, June 4th, 2023, ahead of the premiere of the HBO show, the 24-year-old actress wrote a sweet tribute to her on-screen ‘family’ along with a carousel of images in which she is seen hanging out with her fellow co-stars.

“The Idol premieres tonight <3,” Depp wrote, alongside the slideshow post. “I can’t put into words how I’m feeling right now! This show and the people I was lucky enough to make it with mean everything to me.”

“Shooting it was the most special experience I’ve ever had, and I thank my lucky stars every day for the most beautiful little family we all built together,” she continued. “My idol fam you know who you are- I love you guys so much.”

She also gave a special shout-out to series co-creator and director Sam Levinson, as well as her co-star, and the show’s fellow co-creator, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye).

“Sam and Abel, thank you for letting me be your Jocelyn. I’m still pinching myself that you picked me. Thank you for making my dreams come true, I love you both forever,” she wrote. “Can’t wait for you guys to meet our family…. Xoxoxoxo”

The series, which has garnered a lot of criticism over its explicit sexual scenes and nudity, stars Depp as Jocelyn, a pop star coming off a psychotic break after the death of her mother.

The Star Boy singer makes his acting debut with the show as he plays Tedros, a charismatic cult leader/self-help guru who promises Jocelyn everything and will stop at nothing to make her famous.