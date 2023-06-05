 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

WGA targets Apple at Worldwide Developers Conference

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

WGA targets Apple at Worldwide Developers Conference
WGA targets Apple at Worldwide Developers Conference

In conjunction with the Worldwide Developers Conference, the WGA has outlined its strategy to protest against Apple. 

On June 5, the union plans to distribute leaflets at various locations, urging Apple to settle the ongoing dispute.

The WGA criticizes Apple TV+ for its limited streaming library, pointing out its lack of licensed programs and minimal WGA-covered scripted content. 

The union emphasizes that several high-profile series, including "Loot," "Severance," and "Sinking Spring," have already been affected by the strike. 

Calling for fair negotiations, the WGA urges Apple, which reported significant revenue last year, to contribute a mere $17 million per year to address writers' demands. 

The protests will take place in Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, DC, and outside Apple's headquarters in Cupertino.

Members of the Writers Guild of America have been striking for fairer compensation among other issues in a climate dictated by technological progression. The use of artificial intelligence in screenwriting is also among issues plaguing the WGA members who are demanding that AI should be regulated.

More From Entertainment:

Jay Park talks about bumpy ride to stardom in latest interview

Jay Park talks about bumpy ride to stardom in latest interview
WGA targets Apple at Worldwide Developers Conference

WGA targets Apple at Worldwide Developers Conference
'The Idol' premieres to disappointing 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

'The Idol' premieres to disappointing 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Alesso, Anitta, and Burna Boy to perform at UCL final kick off show

Alesso, Anitta, and Burna Boy to perform at UCL final kick off show
Handmaid's Tale-inspired hoods turn heads at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Handmaid's Tale-inspired hoods turn heads at Kanye West's Sunday Service
Holly Willoughby gives off Jennifer Aniston vibes in emotional statement

Holly Willoughby gives off Jennifer Aniston vibes in emotional statement
Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Usher amid rumours she flirted with him at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Usher amid rumours she flirted with him at Met Gala
Ben Affleck kids' move in with him to live with 'cool & exciting' stepmom Jennifer Lopez video

Ben Affleck kids' move in with him to live with 'cool & exciting' stepmom Jennifer Lopez
'Wait is over’: Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning

'Wait is over’: Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning

Taylor Swift is the ‘leader’ in rumoured romance with Matty Healy

Taylor Swift is the ‘leader’ in rumoured romance with Matty Healy
Bruce Willis 'fell in love' with granddaughter 'instantly' as he embraced her for first time video

Bruce Willis 'fell in love' with granddaughter 'instantly' as he embraced her for first time

Britney Spears misses her sons as they prep for Miami move with K-Fed

Britney Spears misses her sons as they prep for Miami move with K-Fed

Selena Gomez reunites with Nicola Peltz for a girl’s day out in London video

Selena Gomez reunites with Nicola Peltz for a girl’s day out in London

Tom Cruise reacts after Shakira allegedly chose Lewis Hamilton over him video

Tom Cruise reacts after Shakira allegedly chose Lewis Hamilton over him

The Weeknd thanks fans for ‘faithful’ support as 'The Idol' premieres

The Weeknd thanks fans for ‘faithful’ support as 'The Idol' premieres
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden wows in daring mini-dress

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden wows in daring mini-dress

Studio Ghibli shuns marketing for Hayao Miyazaki's final film 'How Do You Live?'

Studio Ghibli shuns marketing for Hayao Miyazaki's final film 'How Do You Live?'
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits $1.3billion to become second-highest grossing animated film ever

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits $1.3billion to become second-highest grossing animated film ever
Julia Roberts makes an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Chicago ‘Eras Tour’ show

Julia Roberts makes an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Chicago ‘Eras Tour’ show

Johnny Depp reacts as daughter Lily-Rose’s ‘dreams come true’

Johnny Depp reacts as daughter Lily-Rose’s ‘dreams come true’
Shakira hangs out with Lewis Hamilton as she returns to Barcelona on breakup anniversary

Shakira hangs out with Lewis Hamilton as she returns to Barcelona on breakup anniversary