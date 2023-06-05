 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie has given birth to second child?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Princess Eugenie has given birth to second child?

Royal fans are eagerly waiting for the news regarding the birth of Princess Eugenie's second child after rumours started swirling a couple of days ago that she was in labour.

Rumors are being circulated about the gender of the baby, with some people saying the royal has given birth to a baby boy while others claiming  it is a girl.

Eugenie and Jack announced the news they were expecting another little one on Instagram in January as they uploaded a sweet picture of August kissing his mother's growing bump.

The Princess never officially shared her due date and just vaguely stated that baby number two is due "this summer".

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack became parents for the first time in February 2021 when they welcomed their now two-year-old son August into the world.

Meanwhile, no official statement has been issued by the British royal family which had issued a statement on the birth of the Eugenie's first child two years ago.

The baby will be 13th in line to throne.


More From Royals:

Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’

Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’
Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday

Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday
Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court

Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court
Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’ video

Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’
Princess Eugenie has given birth to second child?

Princess Eugenie has given birth to second child?
Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’ video

Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’
King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha

King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha
Prince Harry fighting the world with ‘a double-edged sword’

Prince Harry fighting the world with ‘a double-edged sword’
Judge not happy at Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial

Judge not happy at Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial
List of Prince Harry's legal battles with media

List of Prince Harry's legal battles with media

Prince Harry’s lawyer confirms Duke arrives in Britain

Prince Harry’s lawyer confirms Duke arrives in Britain
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘like moths to the flame trying to’ latch onto A listers video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘like moths to the flame trying to’ latch onto A listers
King Charles warned yet again: ‘more difficulties in near future’

King Charles warned yet again: ‘more difficulties in near future’
Princess Lilibet is becoming ‘latest casualty’ in royal feud

Princess Lilibet is becoming ‘latest casualty’ in royal feud
King Charles’ attempt to handle crisis ‘proven’ to be ‘spectacularly lacking’ video

King Charles’ attempt to handle crisis ‘proven’ to be ‘spectacularly lacking’
Prince Harry determined to ‘milk sympathy’ from people despite ‘privilege’ video

Prince Harry determined to ‘milk sympathy’ from people despite ‘privilege’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle behave like ‘hypocrites’ excluded from the ‘limelight’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle behave like ‘hypocrites’ excluded from the ‘limelight’
Future of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘hanging by a thread’ video

Future of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘hanging by a thread’
Inside Prince Harry’s upcoming appearance in court for phone hacking case video

Inside Prince Harry’s upcoming appearance in court for phone hacking case
Inside King Charles birthday present for granddaughter Lilibet Diana video

Inside King Charles birthday present for granddaughter Lilibet Diana
Meghan Markle 'out of the window', is gone 'completely' alongside Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle 'out of the window', is gone 'completely' alongside Prince Harry