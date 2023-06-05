Princess Eugenie has given birth to second child?

Royal fans are eagerly waiting for the news regarding the birth of Princess Eugenie's second child after rumours started swirling a couple of days ago that she was in labour.

Rumors are being circulated about the gender of the baby, with some people saying the royal has given birth to a baby boy while others claiming it is a girl.

Eugenie and Jack announced the news they were expecting another little one on Instagram in January as they uploaded a sweet picture of August kissing his mother's growing bump.



The Princess never officially shared her due date and just vaguely stated that baby number two is due "this summer".



Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack became parents for the first time in February 2021 when they welcomed their now two-year-old son August into the world.



Meanwhile, no official statement has been issued by the British royal family which had issued a statement on the birth of the Eugenie's first child two years ago.



The baby will be 13th in line to throne.





