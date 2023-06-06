 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'banter' a lot during competitive matches

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton can get very competitive during their sports matches.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are big fans of padel tennis, like to challenge each other as they play the game.

The duo frequently enjoy double matches with friends, usually playing on opposite teams.

A witness tells The Sun: "I had to look twice as it seemed surreal but they were having a great time.

"William was on one team with a male friend and Kate was on the other team with a male friend and there was lots of banter and a lot of laughing but both sides fought every point.

"They looked good at it and did not come across as beginners."

Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement in 2010.The couple dated for 11 years before their wedding with an on-and-off love dynamic.

Speaking about their split before wedding, Kate admitted her feelings in a 2007 interview.

"At the time, I wasn't very happy about it," Kate admitted. "But actually, it made me a stronger person. You find things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized. I really valued that time for me."

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'banter' a lot during competitive matches

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'banter' a lot during competitive matches
Prince Harry 'surprises' judge after skipping Monday trial in High Court video

Prince Harry 'surprises' judge after skipping Monday trial in High Court
Prince Harry teases royal relatives with his move?

Prince Harry teases royal relatives with his move?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal shares special birthday tribute to Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal shares special birthday tribute to Lilibet
Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles video

Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has 'affected' THIS Royal couple 'more than anyone else' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has 'affected' THIS Royal couple 'more than anyone else'
Meghan Markle grateful to British tabloid for 'ruining' Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship?

Meghan Markle grateful to British tabloid for 'ruining' Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship?
'Seeds of discord' between Prince Harry, William began to be sown at early age

'Seeds of discord' between Prince Harry, William began to be sown at early age
Prince Harry did Princess Eugenie a favour after arriving in London

Prince Harry did Princess Eugenie a favour after arriving in London
Prince Harry’s lawyer reveals shocking details about Duke's affair with Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry’s lawyer reveals shocking details about Duke's affair with Chelsy Davy
Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’
Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’ video

Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’
Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’

Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child

Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child
Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’

Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’
Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday

Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday
Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court

Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court
Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’ video

Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’
Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’ video

Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’