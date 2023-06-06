Kate Middleton and Prince William 'banter' a lot during competitive matches

Prince William and Kate Middleton can get very competitive during their sports matches.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are big fans of padel tennis, like to challenge each other as they play the game.

The duo frequently enjoy double matches with friends, usually playing on opposite teams.

A witness tells The Sun: "I had to look twice as it seemed surreal but they were having a great time.

"William was on one team with a male friend and Kate was on the other team with a male friend and there was lots of banter and a lot of laughing but both sides fought every point.

"They looked good at it and did not come across as beginners."

Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement in 2010.The couple dated for 11 years before their wedding with an on-and-off love dynamic.

Speaking about their split before wedding, Kate admitted her feelings in a 2007 interview.

"At the time, I wasn't very happy about it," Kate admitted. "But actually, it made me a stronger person. You find things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized. I really valued that time for me."