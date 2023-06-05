Taylor Swift, Matty Healy split after brief romance: report

Singing sensations Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's brief romantic journey has come to an end, according to a new report.



Matty and Swift, who were making headlines about their alleged romance, have broken up, according to TMZ.

Swift is in fact "single" again, although it's still unclear exactly why they've now split up, a friend of the singer close to the situation told the outlet.



The pair attracted massive attention with their pretty whirlwind romance, just last month Matty popped up at all 3 of Nashville concerts, right on the heels of news she and Joe Alwyn called it quits after 6 years together.



From then on the two singers were pretty inseparable when Swift wasn't performing. They were seen enjoying outing in NYC multiple times, double dating with her friends, and hitting up a recording studio.

Matty was even seen sneakin' into Swift's NYC townhouse, and he hung out with her dad during the singer's Eras Tour stop in Philly.

The two artists, who have known each other since 2014, have not been seen in public together since May 25 when they were out on a dinner date.



The source did not reveal when the breakup went down, but there was a big clue things were over when The 1975 performed this weekend in Denmark, according to the same outlet.