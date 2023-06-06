 
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Denmark's Holger Rune reacts as he plays against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their men´s singles match on day nine of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris on June 5, 2023. AFP
Denmark's Holger Rune reacts as he plays against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their men´s singles match on day nine of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris on June 5, 2023. AFP

Holger Rune, the Danish sixth seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the French Open in a thrilling five-set match against Francisco Cerundolo. However, the victory was overshadowed by a controversial incident involving the umpire. 

During the third set, Rune failed to reach the ball in time, resulting in a double bounce. Despite the second bounce being clearly visible, the chair umpire, Kader Nouni, did not call it, leading to frustration from Cerundolo. The Argentine player was furious with the decision and expressed his dissatisfaction to the umpire, even threatening to have him fined.

Rune, unaware of the double bounce during the point, later saw it on the TV replay and acknowledged the mistake. He felt sorry for Cerundolo but emphasised that umpires sometimes make errors, accepting it as a part of the game.

Despite the controversy, Cerundolo managed to battle back and win the fourth set. However, Rune ultimately prevailed in a tight fifth-set tiebreak, securing his spot in the quarter-finals.

The incident drew boos from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd, highlighting the disagreement between the players and the spectators. Rune, hoping to move past the controversy, expressed his desire for a match without problems in his upcoming quarter-final against Casper Ruud, a rematch of last year's contentious encounter.

The victory at the French Open was a morale boost for Rune, who had previously suffered a heartbreaking loss in the last 16 of the Australian Open earlier this year.

While Cerundolo's spirited comeback deserves recognition, the focus remains on the controversial umpire decision that influenced the outcome of the match. The incident has sparked discussions about the need for improved camera technology and the impact of such decisions on players' performances.

As the tournament progresses, tennis enthusiasts await the Rune-Ruud quarter-final clash, hoping for a match free from controversy and drama.

