pakistan
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

  • 2 police vans and double-cabin vehicles came to pick Anjum, area residents say.
  • Police and plainclothes personnel entered home at gunpoint, Anjum's brother says.
  • Personnel also took away DVR of CCTV camera in neighbourhood.

Geo News producer Zubair Anjum was picked up by police officers from his residence in Karachi's Model Colony area, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

According to residents of Anjum's neighbourhood, two police vans and double-cabin vehicles arrived at his house near the Model Colony intersection and took him away.

The producer's brother, Wajahat Anjum, said police and plainclothes personnel entered their home wielding firearms, while family members were also manhandled during the episode. The motive behind the arrest, however, remains unknown.

“They asked for Zubair bhai and took him away at gunpoint. They also took along his mobile phone,” he said, explaining the incident.

He also mentioned that the personnel also took away the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV installed in Anjum’s neighbourhood.

Detailing the incident with reporters, Anjum's brother said: “The police did not give any reason for the arrest. They did not even let him wear his slippers. We repeatedly kept asking what the matter was.”

He added that some personnel were in uniform and others were masked, except for one. “They all had TT pistols in their hands,” Wajahat said.

The case of Anjum’s disappearance has been registered at the Model Colony Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Korangi senior superintendent of police said his force had no information about Zubair Anjum’s arrest. He added that no police station or unit has reported taking the media person into custody.

“Police from stations in the Korangi district have not arrested Anjum. We are investigating the incident,” he said, adding that details are being taken from Anjum’s brother.

