 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam stands with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan along with his classmates and teacher at Harvard University. — Twitter/@babarazam258
Pakistan captain Babar Azam stands with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan along with his classmates and teacher at Harvard University. — Twitter/@babarazam258

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan are relishing their experience at Harvard University, sharing their moments of enjoyment with their fans following their arrival at the prestigious school.

Harvard Business School's executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS) has welcomed the cricketing pair, who enrolled in the prestigious program last month.

While focusing on their studies, both Babar and Rizwan frequently engage in networking and building connections within their new alma mater, fostering friendships along the way.

This time around, Babar has hinted at the possibility of "joining" another sport while posing with his fellow Harvardians and a teacher at the prestigious school.

"When champions like @francis_ngannou, @USMAN84kg and @jaboowins vouching to play cricket, may be it is time for @iMRizwanPak and I to join another sports. Thoughts?"

The two cricketers were seen clicking a photo with Lineal MMA Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, Nigerian-American mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman and American football quarterback Jameis Winston hinting that the three athletes were "vouching to play cricket" leaving him and Rizwan to join another sport.

A day earlier, Rizwan's photograph with his teacher went viral on the internet. In the image, the wicketkeeper-batter was gifting a copy of the Holy Quran to her.

His generous gesture won over the hearts of netizens who appreciated Rizwan for "spreading Islam."

Going to Harvard

Babar and Rizwan became the first two cricketers to join the prestigious school. They will participate in the programme from May 31 to June 3. The duo will also engage with various communities in the US after the programme till June 13.

"It is a huge honour to represent Pakistan on such a prestigious global stage. We are going to the BEMS programme at Harvard to learn from the best of the best in the world — both in terms of faculty and programme fellows — and at the same time to share our journey and learnings with everyone. I am certain that this will be an exciting journey, and I look forward to sharing our learning and experiences with the next superstars of the cricket world," Rizwan had said a few days back.

Meanwhile, Babar also echoed similar thoughts.

“I am a lifelong learner and I have had detailed chats about this programme with Prof. Elberse and [Talha] Rehmani. My inspiration for joining this world-class programme at Harvard is to connect, explore, listen, learn, grow, and give back to the community worldwide. I am sure there are scores of things to learn from the amazing athletes and top business executives from the entertainment, media, and sports industries who are coming from corners of the world."

Previously, this course has also been taken by other sportspersons including footballers Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, Oliver Kahn, NFL’s Brandon Marshall, NBA’s Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade and Major League Baseball’s Alex Rodriguez.

More From Sports:

Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport

Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport
Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?

Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?
Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win

Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win
Swiatek books quarter-final clash with Gauff as Tsurenko quits mid-match

Swiatek books quarter-final clash with Gauff as Tsurenko quits mid-match
Saudi clubs are eyeing these five footballers

Saudi clubs are eyeing these five footballers

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality
Shaheen Afridi overwhelmed by fans support in England

Shaheen Afridi overwhelmed by fans support in England
Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration

Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration
Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to his Harvard teacher

Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to his Harvard teacher
PCB likely to make major changes in centrally-contracted players' list

PCB likely to make major changes in centrally-contracted players' list
Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Naseem Shah shrugs off engagement rumours

Naseem Shah shrugs off engagement rumours
Enaam Ahmed finishes in top 5 in Detroit Grand Prix

Enaam Ahmed finishes in top 5 in Detroit Grand Prix
Pakistan accepts proposal to visit New Zealand for white-ball series: sources

Pakistan accepts proposal to visit New Zealand for white-ball series: sources
Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg

Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg
Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City

Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City
Eden Hazard exits Real Madrid after four challenging seasons

Eden Hazard exits Real Madrid after four challenging seasons
Lionel Messi all set to leave PSG at end of season

Lionel Messi all set to leave PSG at end of season
Sania Mirza gives major summer vibes in floral outfit

Sania Mirza gives major summer vibes in floral outfit
Former Indian, Australia cricketers vouch for Pakistani stars as top IPL picks

Former Indian, Australia cricketers vouch for Pakistani stars as top IPL picks