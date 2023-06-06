 
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore criticises tabloids for ‘twisting’ her words over mother’s death comment: Watch

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Drew Barrymore has recently lashed out at tabloids for “twisting” her words after she was allegedly quoted saying she “cannot wait” for her mother Jaid Barrymore to die.

The Charlie’s Angels took to Instagram on June 5 and condemned all the “tabloids” for misleading headlines and said, “You know what, to all you tabloids out there, you have been (expletive) with my life since I was 13 years old.”

The Never Been Kissed actress continued, “I have never said that I wished my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth.”

According to the article published in Vulture on Monday, the actress stated that she was envious of her friends whose parents have died and wishes she had that “luxury.”

The E.T. actress clarified, “I have been vulnerable and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive.”

“And that for those of us who have to figure that out in real time cannot wait... as in they cannot wait for the time, not that the parent is dead.”

Drew asserted, “Don’t twist my words around or ever say that I wish my mother was dead.”

“I have never said that, I never would, and in fact, I go on to say that I wish that I never have to live an existence where I would wish that on someone. Because that is sick,” she concluded.

Jennifer Garner praised Drew for speaking out against the tabloids, adding, “You are brave and real and I adore you.”

Drew’s fans also agreed with her and commended her for being honest and giving a piece of her mind.

