Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday issued a warning that there is a tropical cyclone is potentially forming over Southeast Arabian Sea.

In an alert issued by the PMD on its website, the weather department said: “The low-pressure area (LPA) over Southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a Depression (strong LPA) and lies near Latitude 11.5 N & Longitude 66.0 E about 1500km south of Karachi.”

It further added that a sea surface temperature of 30-31°C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence have provided “favourable” environmental conditions, in which the system is likely to intensify further into a tropical storm during the next 18 to 24 hours.

The storm will likely move further in the north and northwest direction, the statement added.

A satellite image of the cyclone formation. — PMD

Furthermore, the statement added that currently none of Pakistan's coastal areas are under any threat.

However, the PMD’s cyclone warning centre, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue an update accordingly.

The notification also warned all authorities concerned to remain “alert” during the forecast period.