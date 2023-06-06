 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Sports Desk

'I know who I'm': Ronaldo responds when Dybala told him he is hated in Argentina

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassrs forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Argentina player Paulo Dybala. — Reuters/File
Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Argentina player Paulo Dybala. — Reuters/File 

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and Portugal national team's forward, is one of the best footballers of all time and has a great fan following worldwide. 

However, he is usually compared with other football greats like Argentina's Lionel Messi and hence, many of his supporters do not like Ronaldo. 

The Portuguese superstar, who is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is currently a part of Al-Nassr from January for two and a half years. 

Former teammate Paulo Dybala shared a story from when he was playing with Ronaldo for Juventus. Dybala told Ronaldo that he was "hated" in Argentina, however, the Al-Nassr's forward laughed it off. 

"On a personal level, I was surprised for good because I did not know him, none of us knew anything about him. Even in the previous Champions League we were knocked out against Real Madrid and we had crossed paths," said Dybala while recalling the event. 

Explaining how his perception changed about Ronaldo when left Madrid for Turin in 2018, the Argentinian player said: "But then we found something else, he is an excellent guy, very sociable and friendly inside and outside the locker room. Always ready to talk, to listen, which surprised me, being an important figure, they are not always like that.

"Once I sat down to talk to him, we were travelling. I said 'look, if I'm honest, we in Argentina hate you a bit, because of your personality, your way of being, then you really surprised me because I found something else'. He laughed because he said 'I know that's the way it is, but I know how I am, I'm used to being criticised for that'."

Ronaldo and Dybala played together for the Turin-based football club for three years between 2018-21. They won two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles together. 

Dybala currently plays for Serie A side AS Roma while Ronaldo has joined hands with the Riyadh-based club. 

More From Sports:

'I know who I'm': Ronaldo responds when Dybala told him he is hated in Argentina

'I know who I'm': Ronaldo responds when Dybala told him he is hated in Argentina
Babar Azam nominated for ICC player of the month award

Babar Azam nominated for ICC player of the month award
Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers

Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers
WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York

WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York
Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport

Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport
Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?

Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?
Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win

Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win
Swiatek books quarter-final clash with Gauff as Tsurenko quits mid-match

Swiatek books quarter-final clash with Gauff as Tsurenko quits mid-match
Saudi clubs are eyeing these five footballers

Saudi clubs are eyeing these five footballers

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality
Shaheen Afridi overwhelmed by fans support in England

Shaheen Afridi overwhelmed by fans support in England
Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration

Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration
Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to his Harvard teacher

Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to his Harvard teacher
PCB likely to make major changes in centrally-contracted players' list

PCB likely to make major changes in centrally-contracted players' list
Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Naseem Shah shrugs off engagement rumours

Naseem Shah shrugs off engagement rumours
Enaam Ahmed finishes in top 5 in Detroit Grand Prix

Enaam Ahmed finishes in top 5 in Detroit Grand Prix
Pakistan accepts proposal to visit New Zealand for white-ball series: sources

Pakistan accepts proposal to visit New Zealand for white-ball series: sources
Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg

Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg
Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City

Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City