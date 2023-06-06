Kareena Kapoor says her performance in ‘Omkara’ is ‘underrated’

Kareena Kapoor is ecstatic to be working with Tabu on the female led movie 'The Crew'

During a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor expressed her desire for people to discuss her performances in films such as Omkara with the same level of enthusiasm as they discuss her character Geet from the 2007 romantic comedy Jab We Met

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena was asked about her thoughts on how every character she portrays is often compared to her iconic role in Jab We Met.

"Of course it will always be compared to Poo and Geet, they are iconic I understand. Everybody is going to compare,” she said.

“But I feel like people should talk about Chameli, Omkara, Heroine, they are pretty underrated in terms of my performance, Yuva too. Why don’t people talk about that?”

“I understand in an actor’s life people kind of pick the parts. I am also doing The Devotion of Suspect X, that’s a very different kind of spectrum for me."

Talking about Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, the actress said, “Of course, Jab We Met is ghar ki khichdi, you see it again and again, there’s always something new, it doesn’t seem like an old film. That’s a rarity, every time you watch it’s like you are watching it for the first time. It’s just the character."

Kareena went on to express her excitement about shooting for The Crew, which will star Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside her. The movie is produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor. The actress is ecstatic to be working on a film with all female producers and lead actors.