 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Barbie' movie paint company reacts to shortage claims

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Barbie production designer claimed the movie caused pink colour shortage globally
'Barbie' production designer claimed the movie caused pink colour shortage globally

Barbie production designer Sarah Greenwood recently claimed the production of the film caused a shortage of pink colour worldwide.

Now, the company which provided paint to the movie has addressed the viral claim.

In a chat with the Los Angeles Times, Lauren Proud, vice-president of global marketing at Rosco, clarified that the shortage of the colour was linked with the global supply chain issues during the Covid-19 pandemic as the movie shooting coincided with it.

“There was this shortage and then we gave them everything we could – I don’t know they can claim credit, [but] they did clean us out on paint.”

Moreover, the writer-cum-director Greta Gerwig told Architectural Digest, "Maintaining the 'kid-ness' was paramount," adding, "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much."

She added that extensive details were put in to depict what "made me love Barbie when I was a little girl."

Barbie will open in theatres on July 26.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub

Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub
'Barbie' movie paint company reacts to shortage claims

'Barbie' movie paint company reacts to shortage claims
Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video
'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike

'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike
‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62

‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62
Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'

Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'
Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video
K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted

K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted
Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’

Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’
BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days

BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days
Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’

Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’
Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”

Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”
Jennifer Coolidge, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White bond over memes, fame in candid conversation

Jennifer Coolidge, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White bond over memes, fame in candid conversation
‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal

‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal
Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement

Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement
Emma Stone on how she got the tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Emma Stone on how she got the tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'

Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'
Anthony Hopkins makes shocking confession about Marvel movies

Anthony Hopkins makes shocking confession about Marvel movies
Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support

Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support
Emmy Rossum gets candid about playing Tom Holland’s mother in The Crowded Room

Emmy Rossum gets candid about playing Tom Holland’s mother in The Crowded Room