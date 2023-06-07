'Barbie' movie paint company reacts to shortage claims

'Barbie' production designer claimed the movie caused pink colour shortage globally

Barbie production designer Sarah Greenwood recently claimed the production of the film caused a shortage of pink colour worldwide.

Now, the company which provided paint to the movie has addressed the viral claim.

In a chat with the Los Angeles Times, Lauren Proud, vice-president of global marketing at Rosco, clarified that the shortage of the colour was linked with the global supply chain issues during the Covid-19 pandemic as the movie shooting coincided with it.

“There was this shortage and then we gave them everything we could – I don’t know they can claim credit, [but] they did clean us out on paint.”

Moreover, the writer-cum-director Greta Gerwig told Architectural Digest, "Maintaining the 'kid-ness' was paramount," adding, "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much."

She added that extensive details were put in to depict what "made me love Barbie when I was a little girl."

Barbie will open in theatres on July 26.