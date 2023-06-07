'The Flash' charms critics with speed

'The Flash' is hailed by critics as DC's gamechanger

The Flash reviews are here and the critics are showering praise on the DC’s tentpole.

Forbes writes, "All too often, a film like The Flash relies on the action and the spectacle or the hope that the fans will lap up whatever they are served, but the writing here is spot on."

IGN reviewed, "[Director] Muschetti brings in a delightful, off-beat sense of humor and Miller proves they have the comedic chops to deliver it, taking all-too-familiar superhero story ideas and upending them into laugh-out-loud moments or creative action scenes."

Variety maintained, "Miller's the Flash goes back in time to change the future and connects with Michael Keaton's Batman. But the movie, after a smart and playful first half, gives itself over to comic-book bombast."

The Hollywood Reporter penned, "The early word on The Flash calling it one of the greatest superhero movies ever made was pure hyperbole. But in the bumpy recent history of the DC Extended Universe, it's certainly an above-average entry."

The Flash will open in theatres on June 16.